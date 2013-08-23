Double the Fun! Shop the 8 Pairs of Two-Tone Jeans You Need For Fall

Andrea Cheng
Aug 23, 2013 @ 12:25 pm

Caught between two different denims? For the indecisive people in the world (guilty as charged), color-blocked jeans are your answer, uniting two fabrics into one. In this latest spin on the classic blues, double-sided legs walk the line between trending and being completely wearable. While there are those that play up drastic divides (read: bold colors and different textures), others embody subtler shades and washes that stay within the same color family. Click through to start shopping eight two-tone pairs that are as distinct from one another as night and day.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Koral

No gray areas here! This white-and-black pair is definitely sharp.

$69; neimanmarcus.com.
2 of 8 Courtesy

Citizens of Humanity

Try on a moto-inspired pair with color-blocked panels from two different washed denims.

$228; revolveclothing.com.
3 of 8 Courtesy

Kate Spade Saturday

Treat olive like it’s black-it’s a neutral color that pairs with everything. Still unsure? The darker almost-black back can help you ease into the new shade.

$120; saturday.com.
4 of 8 Courtesy

Topshop

If you're not completely sold on color-blocking, this one offers double bright orange-red side stripes, instead.

$50; topshop.com.
5 of 8 Courtesy

River Island

Unlike traditional two-tone jeans, this one color-blocks from the knees down in subtle mid-wash shades.

$70; riverisland.com.
6 of 8 Courtesy

Joe's Jeans

These are two-tone jeans to the extreme. The graphic black illusion-like panels mold to flatter your body.

$198; joesjeans.com.
7 of 8 Courtesy

Genetic Denim

Hit the mark with these ones-they show off just enough of a contrast with sky- and inky-blue hues.

$154; bloomingdales.com.
8 of 8 Courtesy

7 for All Mankind

These coated khaki-and-black zippered skinnies are emure in the front and sexy in the back.

$245; 7forallmankind.com.

