Double the Fun! Shop the 8 Pairs of Two-Tone Jeans You Need For Fall

Caught between two different denims? For the indecisive people in the world (guilty as charged), color-blocked jeans are your answer, uniting two fabrics into one. In this latest spin on the classic blues, double-sided legs walk the line between trending and being completely wearable. While there are those that play up drastic divides (read: bold colors and different textures), others embody subtler shades and washes that stay within the same color family. Click through to start shopping eight two-tone pairs that are as distinct from one another as night and day.

MORE:

• 14 Wide- Leg Pants to Wear and Love

• Joie's New Denim Line Fits Every Personality

• Copy Heidi Klum's Striped-Jean Look