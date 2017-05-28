8 Must-Have Pieces To Get You In the Mood for Gov Ball

Jesse Grant/Getty
Kristina Rutkowski
May 28, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

As the summer season kicks off, so does the music festival circuit. With Governors Ball in NYC fast approaching, naturally we are already planning our outfits for the weekend’s events – isn’t that half the fun? 

Prepare to meet your upgraded festival wardrobe in our guide to the new neccessities that will keep you selfie-ready and comfortable during a full day of full-on dancing and general rocking out. Shop our top eight picks below and get ready to festival in style! 

THE FLORAL ROMPER

This adorable romper is perfect for crowd surfing during your favorite headliner's set. 

THE EMBROIDERED BANDANA

Style this bandana as a headband, necktie, or simply around your wrist to add a little pizzazz to any outfit. 

THE OVERALL SHORT

A cute dungaree overall will be a festival life saver with plenty of pockets for all your necessities. 

THE CROCHET BACKPACK

Try a crochet bag with plenty of fringe for a bohemian look that feels fresh. 

THE TIE DYE T-SHIRT

Go for an easy t-shirt in cotton candy colored tie dye for a new spin on the classic festival top. 

THE COLORED AVIATOR

Upgrade your basic sunnies to a fun colored shade in an aviator shape for a retro feel. 

THE CUTOUT SLIP DRESS

Look for a lightweight dress with plenty of ventilation to keep you cool amongst the crowds. 

THE COMBAT BOOT

A functional but fashionable boot is important during long days of stomping the festival grounds.   

