8 Fright-Free Pieces Inspired by the Discovery Channel's Shark Week

Happy Shark Week! If you’re more comfortable couch-surfing watching the Discovery Channel’s non-stop coverage then throwing yourself into the ocean with the underwater beasts, we’ve got eight items that you can wear to make your dip in TV a little more theme-appropriate. From tooth-shaped pendants to fin-covered footwear, click to see our fright-free, shark-inspired pieces that are sure to make a splash, no water required.

MORE:

• 17 Bright Blue Pieces Inspired by the Smurfs 2

• 20 Delicate Pieces of Jewelry We Love

• The Ultimate Back to School Shopping Guide