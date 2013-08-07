8 Fright-Free Pieces Inspired by the Discovery Channel's Shark Week

Jeff Rotman/Getty Images; Courtesy Photo (4)
Jennifer Davis
Aug 07, 2013 @ 5:21 pm

Happy Shark Week! If you’re more comfortable couch-surfing watching the Discovery Channel’s non-stop coverage then throwing yourself into the ocean with the underwater beasts, we’ve got eight items that you can wear to make your dip in TV a little more theme-appropriate. From tooth-shaped pendants to fin-covered footwear, click to see our fright-free, shark-inspired pieces that are sure to make a splash, no water required.

1 of 8 Courtesy Photo

TOMS

The one-for-one shoe brand created a special-edition nautical sneaker covered in ocean blue shark print for Discovery's Shark Week. $5 from the sale of each pair goes to support Oceana, a non-profit that supports ocean conservation.

$79; toms.com.
2 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Pierre Hardy for NARS Nail Polishes

For a new spin on Shark Week nail art, try out this appropriately-named lacquer duo, Sharks, in an unexpected pastel color palette. Layer on a base coat of the yellow hue, and once it dries, apply tape to form a triangular shape starting at the base of your cuticle. Paint on the lavender polish in the open space, and let it dry completely before removing the tape. After a generous layer of clear top coat, you’ll be ready to catch a wave.

$29; narscosmetics.com.
3 of 8 Courtesy Photo

BCBGeneration

No need to fear the surf in this pastel green shark print sundress.

$49; bloomingdales.com.
4 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Vince Camuto

Show your love for the fierce predator with this silver and leather shark tooth necklace.

$39; macys.com.
5 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Yves Saint Laurent

Channel a shark's gray hue with this highly pigmented polish named Gris Deco.

$25; sephora.com.
6 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Altru

Lurking shark fins dance between the waves on this teal blue pocket tee.

$35; piperlime.com.
7 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Jules Smith

This delicate layered necklace delivers twice the bite with its triangular shark tooth-inspired pendants.

$85; shopbop.com.
8 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Chantecaille

This eye palette features four shark-inspired shades: Great White, Grey Reef, Black Tip and Ocean Blue. 5% of proceeds will be donated to the BLOOM Association, which helps stop unregulated fin trade.

$83; chantecaille.com.

