8 Fright-Free Pieces Inspired by the Discovery Channel's Shark Week

For a new spin on Shark Week nail art, try out this appropriately-named lacquer duo, Sharks, in an unexpected pastel color palette. Layer on a base coat of the yellow hue, and once it dries, apply tape to form a triangular shape starting at the base of your cuticle. Paint on the lavender polish in the open space, and let it dry completely before removing the tape. After a generous layer of clear top coat, you’ll be ready to catch a wave.$29; narscosmetics.com