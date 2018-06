Happy 72nd Birthday, Betsey Johnson!

Today, we raise a glass to quite possibly the most playful fashion designer in the business, Betsey Johnson! The quirky designer, who turns 72 today, has been working since the 1960s, and remains just as energetic and fun as ever -- especially when it comes to closing her own shows (see above for proof!). But Johnson isn't letting age slow her down. She most recently created a '90s-inspired capsule collection for Urban Outfitters and will be showcasing her new lines next month during Fashion Week. Here's to hoping we see even more cartwheels and splits from the bold designer!

