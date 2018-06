The key to finding the perfect bridesmaid dresses for your bridal party? Choosing gowns that don't scream "wedding"—aka dresses your bridesmaids would happily wear post-fete. Enter these festive dresses, inspired by this season's hottest trends—including patterned chiffon, all-white, and ombre.

Browse through the selection, pin your favorites, and gift your bridal party with dresses they'll look forward to wearing again!

—Amy Shey Jacobs