7 Shorts You Can Totally Wear to Work

Getting dressed for work in the summertime can be a bit of a challenge. It’s hot, but teeny cut-offs don't exactly cut it in the boardroom. The good news is, there are plenty of options that will keep you feeling cool and looking polished in your office this summer.

Here are a few tips to keep handy as your mull your summer shopping selections. First, opting for styles in silky fabrics will give shorts a more professional edge. (You weren't really considering denim, were you?) For a classic-workplace look, choose a style with a checked pattern. And, leave the sandals at home: a polished shoe, heel, or modern sandal are the only shoes a boss-lady should wear.

Click through for our top picks in SFW shorts, then toss on a blazer and go kill that presentation.