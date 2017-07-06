7 Shorts You Can Totally Wear to Work

Estrop/Getty
ALI PEW
Jul 05, 2017 @ 9:45 pm

Getting dressed for work in the summertime can be a bit of a challenge. It’s hot, but teeny cut-offs don't exactly cut it in the boardroom. The good news is, there are plenty of options that will keep you feeling cool and looking polished in your office this summer.

VIDEO: Winter Isn't Coming, Summer Style Tips From Game of Thrones's Sophie Turner

 

Here are a few tips to keep handy as your mull your summer shopping selections. First, opting for styles in silky fabrics will give shorts a more professional edge. (You weren't really considering denim, were you?) For a classic-workplace look, choose a style with a checked pattern. And, leave the sandals at home: a polished shoe, heel, or modern sandal are the only shoes a boss-lady should wear.

Click through for our top picks in SFW shorts, then toss on a blazer and go kill that presentation.

1 of 7 Courtesy

ASYMMETRICAL RUFFLE SKORT

Tibi available at Tibi $345 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Satin Shorts

Edun available at Barneys New York $550 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Midnight Tailored Short

Protagonist available at The Apartment by the Line $220 (originally $550) SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Pleat Floral Short

available at Need Supply Co. $166 (originally $550) SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Belt Shorts

Mango available at Mango $30 (originally $46) SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Gingham drill shorts

Zimmermann available at Matches Fashion $295 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Pleated knit shorts

Adeam available at Net-A-Porter $465 SHOP NOW

