7 Reasons We're Head Over Heels for Altuzarra's Target Collaboration

The fashion industry may be fickle, but Joseph Altuzarra, 30, has managed to capture quite a few hearts. The designer darling and winner of this year’s CFDA Award for Womenswear Designer of the Year is loved for creating pieces that combine French irreverence with an American sensibility (he grew up in Paris and attended university in the US). He also has the chops to back up his namesake collection, which he launched in 2008 after stints at Proenza Schouler and Givenchy.

This month, he gives us one more reason to swoon: a 50-piece capsule collection of seriously sexy dresses, tops, bottoms and accessories debuting at Target this Sunday )(Sept. 14), all priced under $100.

"There’s a high level of sophistication and richness to the collection that represents our woman—confident, seductive and unapologetic," he says of the runway-worthy lineup, "Whether it’s tailored blazers with strong shoulders and a nipped-in waist, or pencil skirts with a thigh-high slit, everything is made with a touch of sensuality."

So, why does everyone crush on Altuzarra? Let us count the ways…