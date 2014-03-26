Steal the Spotlight With 7 Outfit-Making Bags, Inspired by the Stars

Let's be honest here: A handbag serves a much bigger purpose than a carryall that houses your essentials. It's a form of self-expression and in the words of Lilly from Devil Wears Prada, "it's prettty." But really, regardless of which style you have, whether it's a tote, a satchel, a cross-body, a handle-top purse, or a clutch, the right handbag can complete your outfit, and in some cases, it can make your outfit.

Here's how it's done: We looked to A-listers to give us examples of outfit-making bags and in turn, recreated their looks. Olivia Palermo, for one, color-blocked with a structured Anya Hindmarch tote (pictured, above). Alexa Chung accented her look with heart-shaped leopard print clutch, and Solange Knowles integrated texture with feathery cobalt blue add-on.

Spring Accessories

The right bag completes your outfit! 7 celebs, incl. @TheRealOliviaP, show how it's done.

Steal sartorial inspiration with a closer look at a range of star-inspired spotlight-stealing bags that work for the office, the weekend or evening. Trust us, they're A-list-worthy.