Steal the Spotlight With 7 Outfit-Making Bags, Inspired by the Stars

David M. Benett/Getty, Courtesy (5)
Andrea Cheng
Mar 26, 2014 @ 12:16 pm

Let's be honest here: A handbag serves a much bigger purpose than a carryall that houses your essentials. It's a form of self-expression and in the words of Lilly from Devil Wears Prada, "it's prettty." But really, regardless of which style you have, whether it's a tote, a satchel, a cross-body, a handle-top purse, or a clutch, the right handbag can complete your outfit, and in some cases, it can make your outfit.

Here's how it's done: We looked to A-listers to give us examples of outfit-making bags and in turn, recreated their looks. Olivia Palermo, for one, color-blocked with a structured Anya Hindmarch tote (pictured, above). Alexa Chung accented her look with heart-shaped leopard print clutch, and Solange Knowles integrated texture with feathery cobalt blue add-on.

Spring Accessories

The right bag completes your outfit! 7 celebs, incl. @TheRealOliviaP, show how it's done.

Steal sartorial inspiration with a closer look at a range of star-inspired spotlight-stealing bags that work for the office, the weekend or evening. Trust us, they're A-list-worthy.

1 of 7 Getty Images; Courtesy Photo (5)

For Work: Color-Block Your Look

Gravitate toward a satchel in a bold hue (our pick: Tory Burch, $395; toryburch.com), but instead of pairing it with safe neutrals, consider pitting it against another saturated shade, like Olivia Palermo in her cerulean coat. Shop out the look below:

Coat: Reiss, $465; reiss.com
Scarf: Wilfred, $45; aritzia.com
Pants: Topshop, $84; topshop.com
Loafer slippers: Ivy Kirzhner, $365; shopbop.com
Advertisement
2 of 7 Getty Images; Courtesy Photo (5)

For Work: Handle a Perforated Tote

Added detailing, like perforated leather seen on Vince Camuto ($198; vincecamuto.com), gives the classic tote an edge. Take Zoe Saldana's lead and keep the rest of your look minimal, though we like the idea of showing off the ventilated detailing on other accessories, like shoes, for a more spring-ready step. Shop out the look below:

Coat: Band of Outsiders, $1,023; matchesfashion.com
Top: Sandro, $355; sandro-paris.com
Jeans: Rebecca Taylor, $178; rebeccataylor.com
Pumps: French Connection, $120; nordstrom.com
3 of 7 NPG; Courtesy Photo (6)

For the Weekend: Make the Case for Shine

Steal Kate Bosworth's style and add a hint of glint to your weekend ensemble with a metallic cross-body purse, like this one from Vince Camuto ($100; vincecamuto.com). Shop out the look below:

Sunglasses: Ray-Ban, $145; ray-ban.com
Coat: Topshop, $150; topshop.com
Top: Tibi, $245; tibi.com
Jeans: Mango, $70; mango.com
Shoes: Alice + Olivia, $345; aliceandolivia.com
Advertisement
4 of 7 Rex USA; Courtesy Photo (4)

For the Weekend: Go Wild for Leopard Print

As the master of street style, Alexa Chung knows that nothing makes a statement quite like animal print. Introduce it into your look with an oversize clutch (we like Clare Vivier, $275; stevenalan.com). Shop out the look:

Sweater: Acne Studios, $494; mytheresa.com
Skirt: Viparo, $200; viparo.com
Boots: Miista, $315; shopanthom.com
Advertisement
5 of 7 Getty Images; Courtesy Photo (6)

For Evening: Tackle Texture

Grip a textured add-on to spice up a color-blocked ensemble. While Solange Knowles went for a feathered clutch, we went with one in color-blocked faux fur: Shrimps, $320; openingceremony.us. Shop out the look:

Coat: Zara, $179; zara.com
Turtleneck: Ralph Lauren, $295; mytheresa.com
Trousers: River Island, $60; riverisland.com
Ring: Accessorize, $27; accessorize.com
Pumps: Asos, $48; asos.com
Advertisement
6 of 7 FIlmMagic; Courtesy Photo (4)

For Evening: Stand Out With Gems

Jamie Chung needs no help in the glam department. She topped off her ladylike crop-to-midi-skirt combo with a gem-encrusted envelope clutch. Do the same with this one by Stuart Weitzman ($695; stuartweitzman.com). Shop out the look:

Tee: Alice + Olivia, $187; aliceandolivia.com
Skirt: Tibi, $625; tibi.com
Sandals: ShoeMint, $80; shoemint.com
Advertisement
7 of 7 WireImage; Courtesy Photo (4)

For Evening: Grip Easy With a Handle

While the handle clutch may be subdued in color (our pick: McQ, $570; shopbop.com), the silhouette is strong enough to make a statement. Case in point: Anna Kendrick clasping hers while out on the town. Shop out the look:

Top: River Island, $44; riverisland.com
Skirt: Topshop, $68; topshop.com
Boots: Aldo, $100; aldoshoes.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!