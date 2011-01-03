7 New Ways to Wear White

Jan 03, 2011
Make Your White Skirt a Full Skirt
Make Your White Skirt a Full Skirt

Brighten your spring wardrobe with pieces of white: the color dominated spring runways, and celebrities were quick to embrace updated ways to rock the timeless hue. To start, put away your pencil skirts in favor of one that's full and white. Pair it with a skinny neutral belt and loose tank blouse, as seen on the Bottega Veneta runway, or try a lightweight skirt like Diane Kruger.
Layer It On
Layer It On

White looks just as good as a single item as it does on an entire outfit, as shown here on Leighton Meester. On the runway, Alexander Wang layered white upon white upon white and finished the look with white hair accessories, a white purse and white shoes. Think it's too much? Not this spring.
Keep It Minimal for Evening
Keep It Minimal for Evening

Long white dresses aren't just for bridal gowns anymore. The elegant look is streamlined and stripped of extras in favor of sleek silhouettes with long sleeves. Gwyneth Paltrow mastered the chic, minimal look in an Emilio Pucci gown and Derek Lam showed off his version on his spring runway.
Show Off Sheer
Show Off Sheer

Spring offers a way to wear sheer for all styles. For a full-out sheer look, D&G showed off a whimsical see-through dress, layered over a bra top and bloomer shorts on the spring runway. Meanwhile, Natalie Portman tried a more attainable approach, with sheer sleeves on her white frock.
Wear It Tailored
Wear It Tailored

Precisely tailored white jackets and pants appeared on the runways, as shown here at Stella McCartney. Wear tailored white top-to-bottom, like Heidi Klum (in Ann Taylor), or mix and match your separates to vary your outfit options.
Trenchcoats Move Beyond Khaki
Trenchcoats Move Beyond Khaki

Sure, a good khaki trenchcoat is a wardrobe staple. But this season, try the same cut you love in white instead. Michael Kors designed a great belted version with a wide lapel and celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe was recently spotted in her own white trench, which she cinched with a wide black belt.
Add Some Shine With Metallics
Add Some Shine With Metallics

Turn a casual outfit into something party-worthy with shades of metallic, especially silver. Balmain showed off a tailored white blazer and camisole with fitted silver pants, and Glee star Lea Michele tucked a white blouse into a silver and white printed skirt by Jenni Kayne.
