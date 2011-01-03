7 New Ways to Wear White

1 of 7 Karl Prouse/Catwalking/Getty Images, Spread Pictures/Fame Pictures

Make Your White Skirt a Full Skirt



Brighten your spring wardrobe with pieces of white: the color dominated spring runways, and celebrities were quick to embrace updated ways to rock the timeless hue. To start, put away your pencil skirts in favor of one that's full and white. Pair it with a skinny neutral belt and loose tank blouse, as seen on the Bottega Veneta runway, or try a lightweight skirt like Diane Kruger.