Are You a One-Product Kind of Girl? These 7 Multi-Taskers Do It All

How many beauty products do you use every day? While we often lose count -- especially when creating that perfect smoky eye -- many opt for the minimalist route when primping in the morning. The Huffington Post and YouGov polled over 1,000 people and found that 35% of women used only one or two items, while 54% of men skip products altogether. But that doesn't mean that guys are completely low-maintenance; 1% of men polled admitted to using up to six products daily, which isn't too far off from the 7% of women who do the same. We won't be giving up certain staples from our makeup bags anytime soon, but in light of the study's findings, we rounded up 7 of the best multi-tasking beauty products if you're trying to cut down on that number, or save time in the morning. From illuminators that double as blushes, to primer-foundation hybrids, click the photo to shop the products that cover almost all the bases.

MORE:

• Beauty Products That Benefit Great Charities

• Rita Ora to Create Cosmetics Line with Rimmel

• NARS Snapchats Their Upcoming Launch