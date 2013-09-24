Are You a One-Product Kind of Girl? These 7 Multi-Taskers Do It All

Marianne Mychaskiw
Sep 24, 2013

How many beauty products do you use every day? While we often lose count -- especially when creating that perfect smoky eye -- many opt for the minimalist route when primping in the morning. The Huffington Post and YouGov polled over 1,000 people and found that 35% of women used only one or two items, while 54% of men skip products altogether. But that doesn't mean that guys are completely low-maintenance; 1% of men polled admitted to using up to six products daily, which isn't too far off from the 7% of women who do the same. We won't be giving up certain staples from our makeup bags anytime soon, but in light of the study's findings, we rounded up 7 of the best multi-tasking beauty products if you're trying to cut down on that number, or save time in the morning. From illuminators that double as blushes, to primer-foundation hybrids, click the photo to shop the products that cover almost all the bases.

NARS The Multiple in Orgasm

It's hard to talk about multitasking products without bringing up The Multiple by NARS ($39; narscosmetics.com), and we're obsessed with the iconic Orgasm hue, a peachy-pink with the slightest hint of shimmer. Sweep the cream formula onto the apples of your cheeks to create a natural flush, or dab it onto your lips for a pop of color.
Benefit Watts Up

Turn around, bright eyes! Benefit's multi-purpose illuminator ($30; benefitcosmetics.com) creates an insta-awake appearance when swept underneath the eyes, and is perfect for highlighting the arch of your brow. Plus, you can blend a small amount on the tops of your cheekbones to impart a chiseled effect, and the shimmery cream also works wonders at adding sparkle to your decollete.
Illamasqua Illuminator in Poised

Pink just got even prettier, thanks to Illamasqua's versatile illuminator ($20; sephora.com). This opalescent gel instantly opens eyes when swept onto lids, but the possibilities don't end there-blend it onto your cheekbones to add dimension, and apply to your lips for a chic, modern answer to the '90s-era frosted effect.
Make Up For Ever Aqua Eyes in Light Taupe 24L

This blendable liner ($19; sephora.com) easily fills in sparse areas on your brows, and is perfect for defining your lash line. Want a bolder effect? Apply the pencil all over your lids, and blend out with your finger or a shadow brush for a smoky effect.
Per-fekt Skin Perfector

It's like Photoshop in a bottle! Per-fekt's Skin Perfector ($58; perfektbeauty.com) glides on as a primer, and can even be worn on its own, delivering an even, matte finish. Plus, if you accidentally left your compact at home, the lightweight gel can be applied over makeup to keep shine at bay.
It Cosmetics Tightline Full Lash Mascara Primer

While you have the option to layer a mascara over It Cosmetics' noir primer ($24; ulta.com), the product is great for pumping up your lashes on its own, and allows you to get super-close to the root for the coveted tightline effect.
Stila Stay All Day Foundation and Concealer

While Stila's base ($44; stilacosmetics.com) is technically two products stacked on top of each other, we certainly appreciate the streamlined packaging, and the fact that the concealer on top is the exact same color as the liquid foundation, making mis-matched spots a thing of the past.

