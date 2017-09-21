7 Jumpsuits to Rock the Disco Trend

James Devaney/GC Images
Kristina Rutkowski
Sep 20, 2017 @ 8:30 pm

Ever since we saw Gigi Hadid rocking this silky one-piece, we can't quite get jumpsuits off our mind. With the '70s disco look ruling the runway this fall, we are ready to try the trend in real life. Pulling inspiration from style icons of the era like Bianca Jagger and Anjelica Huston, we round up a surprisingly modern mix of options to suit any body type and personality. You will be feeling like a Studio 54 goddess in no time. 

Shop our 7 favorites below. 

1 of 7 Courtesy

ZARA

This ruffled number is made to be worn dancing the night away with a '70s platform shoe. 

Zara $70 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

DIANE VON FURSTENBERG

A belted option in bold red nods to the past but feels totally modern. 

Diane von Furstenberg $500 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

MANGO

A ruched sleeve adds a little something extra to a soft silhouette. 

Mango $100 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

HALSTON HERITAGE

A clean style in all white channels the subtly sexy styles that Halston was famous for in the '70s. 

Halston Heritage $475 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

ARITZIA

This polished one-piece is sure to be a crowd stunner. Try layering over a lace top for a new styling trick! 

Aritzia $198 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

TOPSHOP

A little lamé number is straight out of the Studio 54 era and a perfect option for your next night out. 

Topshop $75 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

H&M

A tuxedo feeling one piece is chic for the office with a modern pump or evening with dazzling accessories. 

H&M $60 SHOP NOW

