Must See: Legendary Fashion Photographer Horst's 60-Year Retrospective

Some say online images can be fleeting, but when it comes to fashion photography, the best in class still strike a nerve. Take for example, the iconic Horst Paul Albert Bohrmann (better known by his adopted name Horst P. Horst, and later just Horst).

A true pioneer, he started in photography in the 1930s and has since become a name for elegance, style, sophistication and glamour. Eventually, his body of work was so astounding, he was one of the 20th century’s leading chroniclers of high fashion and a major influence on artistic descendants like Mario Testino and Bruce Weber.

When Horst was 83, Madonna paid tribute to his stature among in-the-know fashionistas by recreating several of his most famous shots, such as a back view of a model wearing a Mainbocher corset, in her music video for "Vogue." From Sept. 6, more than 300 iconic images of couturier fashion and portraits of artists, movie stars, socialites and designers including Coco Chanel, Marlene Dietrich, Rita Hayworth, Jacqueline Kennedy, and Greta Garbo will be on display in “Horst: Photographer of Style,” a definitive retrospective of the photographer’s 60-year career at London’s Victoria & Albert museum. The exhibition will also feature previously unpublished images and rarely seen prints-- a true must-see.

Take a look at some of the striking photos by Horst that will be on display here. For more information, visit vam.ac.uk/horst.