Must See: Legendary Fashion Photographer Horst's 60-Year Retrospective

Ellin Stein
Sep 06, 2014 @ 5:03 pm

Some say online images can be fleeting, but when it comes to fashion photography, the best in class still strike a nerve. Take for example, the iconic Horst Paul Albert Bohrmann (better known by his adopted name Horst P. Horst, and later just Horst).

A true pioneer, he started in photography in the 1930s and has since become a name for elegance, style, sophistication and glamour. Eventually, his body of work was so astounding, he was one of the 20th century’s leading chroniclers of high fashion and a major influence on artistic descendants like Mario Testino and Bruce Weber.

When Horst was 83, Madonna paid tribute to his stature among in-the-know fashionistas by recreating several of his most famous shots, such as a back view of a model wearing a Mainbocher corset, in her music video for "Vogue." From Sept. 6, more than 300 iconic images of couturier fashion and portraits of artists, movie stars, socialites and designers including Coco Chanel, Marlene Dietrich, Rita Hayworth, Jacqueline Kennedy, and Greta Garbo will be on display in “Horst: Photographer of Style,” a definitive retrospective of the photographer’s 60-year career at London’s Victoria & Albert museum. The exhibition will also feature previously unpublished images and rarely seen prints-- a true must-see.

Take a look at some of the striking photos by Horst that will be on display here. For more information, visit vam.ac.uk/horst.

1 of 7 Dress by Hattie Carnegie, 1939© Condé Nast / Horst Estate

1939 - Photograph by Horst

"Dress by Hattie Carnegie"

2 of 7 Horst directing fashion shoot with Lisa Fonssagrives, 1949. Photo by Roy Stevens /Time & Life Pictures / Getty Images

1949 - Photograph by Horst

"Horst directing fashion shoot with Lisa Fonssagrives."
3 of 7 Salvador Dalí's costumes for Leonid Massine's ballet Bacchanale, 1939© Condé Nast / Horst Estate

1939 - Photograph by Horst

"Salvador Dalí's costumes for Leonid Massine's ballet Bacchanale."

4 of 7 Corset by Detolle for Mainbocher, 1939 © Condé Nast / Horst Estate

1939 - Photograph by Horst

"Corset by Detolle for Mainbocher."
5 of 7 Marlene Dietrich, New York, 1942 © Condé Nast / Horst Estate

1942 - Photograph by Horst

"Marlene Dietrich, New York."
6 of 7 Round the Clock, New York, 1987 © Condé Nast / Horst Estate

1987 - Photograph by Horst

"Round the Clock, New York."
7 of 7 Dinner suit and headdress by Schiaparelli, 1947© Condé Nast / Horst Estate

1947 - Photograph by Horst

"Dinner suit and headdress by Schiaparelli."

