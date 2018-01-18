7 Faux Fur Pieces That Look Like the Real Deal

Jan 18, 2018 @ 6:00 pm

Who doesn't love the glamour and feel of a fur coat? Thankfully, there are now faux options to wet our appetites that are as soft, chic, and warm as the real deal. In the last 10 years, technological advancements have improved drastically, making synthetic fur almost indistinguishable from the real thing. Plus, they come in so many styles, from jackets to slides to scarves...and it doesn't hurt that the price point is so much better. 

Here, shop our seven favorite faux fur pieces. You'll thank us.

 

DOUBLE BREASTED COAT

A good faux fur coat can be a tricky craft to master. But luckily for us, Shrimps nailed it. This double-breast, moss green coat is a classic style that can be worn year after year, making it the perfect investment piece. 

SLIDE SANDALS

This faux fur slide is easy to wear and super versatile, making it the perfect accessory. Pair them with a classic black trouser and a white button down for a sophisticated yet playful option for work or with jeans and a white T-shirt for a causal weekend outfit.

FAUX FUR-PANELED RIBBED WOOL SWEATER

If you’re not sure how to incorporate faux fur into your winter wardrobe, we suggest taking the subtle route. Try a knit that has a touch of faux fur—like this Stella McCartney chunky sweater. The faux fur panels add a cozy, warm feeling, while the wool knit keeps it feminine and chic.  

ITALIAN MINK FAUX FUR BAG

This Italian mink faux fur looks just like the real deal but half the price and animal friendly, making it a fun bag to tote around all winter long.

PULL-THROUGH SCARF

This faux fur scarf looks so real, it will leave you feeling and looking like a million bucks! The richness in the fabric will make others wonder if it’s real or faux. It can be worn over one shoulder as a stole or pulled through as a scarf.

Faux Fur Scrunchie

Tie up your loose ends in a stylish way with a fun faux fur hair scrunchie: the cozy, no-fuss way to wear a ponytail this winter. 

EXPLORERS HAT

This faux fur hat looks super luxe and will be sure to keep you warm. The ear flaps can be tied up or left hanging, which we love.

