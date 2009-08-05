7 Fall Essentials Sponsored by Tide

These are the essentials to take you through these season and beyond. Item one: The perfect denim jacket that will take you from a Sunday afternoon football game to a casual party over just the right dress. Try a cropped shape to lengthen the legs, go for a surprising super-fitted form-flattering shape - Who knew denim could look so fetching? - or look for an embellished, studded or big-shoulder version to be extra hip this fall.
Shapes may come and go, but you won't go wrong with a good pair of black boots. Knee-high is always appropriate and fabulous with short or knee-length skirts. Go over the knee for an extra daring approach that's ultra hot this fall.
Sure, the perfect white shirt can be hard to find, as it must simply be of top quality and fit flawlessly. But it is certainly the essential building block of a complete wardrobe, and has been for hundreds of years. And you might think it's difficult to care for, but Tide TOTALCAREamp#153; cleans thoroughly and helps prevent stains to keep your best blouse looking like new.
In garbardine or felt wool, cotton sateen, tweed or blends with a dash of stretch - we love the timeless classic of a pair of quality, well-tailored pants. Sock some money into buying these if you have to; this is a wardrobe essential that will pay off time and time again. Make sure that the tailoring is perfect, too; choose the shoes you're most likely to wear them with often and have them hemmed to the perfect height; take in the waistband if needed.
Football games, bonfires, walks through crisp leaves - they all call for the warm comfort of a soft, chunky sweater. In cashmere, wool, angora or a nylon blend, most sweaters look best over the long run if they're hand washed. Use cool water and a gentle detergent, soak the sweater for a few minutes, rinse a few times, then gently squeeze in a rolled-up towel. Re-shape the sweater and dry it flat.
The right jacket can be the most indispensable piece in your wardrobe, hands down. Throw it on to dress up dark jeans; wear it over a sheath day dress for the office, or mix it up with a bubble skirt for a night look, dressed up with a huge Celtic pin.
Bad hair day? Can't seem to put an outfit together to save your life? Throw on a classic trench, boots and classy shades and Presto! You're done and out the door in a timelessly chic fashion. Play with fabrics and colors; a neon slicker or sateen print looks just right now.
