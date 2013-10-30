'60s Look for Halloween

1. Base out the entire eye lid with a white eye shadow like MAC Eye Shadow in Gesso ($15; maccosmetics.com). 2. Using MAC Fluidline in Blacktrack ($16; maccosmetics.com) and a small eyeliner brush like MAC #210 ($20; maccosmetics.com), lightly sketch a thin black line through the crease. 3. Clean up and adjust symmetry with a cotton bud, then darken and thicken the line using the before-mentioned products.
Steps 4-5
4. Draw a thick line along the upper lash-line and gently connect the end to the crease line. 5. Add lashes to both the upper and lower lash-line. The lower lashes can be used in reverse to create more drama. Use lashes for this that are shorter in hair length, like MAC’s 31 or 33 Lash ($16 each; maccosmetics.com), to ensure they are not too heavy looking.
Step 6
Add a thin line of Fluidline in Blacktrack if needed along the lower lash line. Then line the waterline with a white pencil. MAC Eye Kohl in Fascinating ($16; maccosmetics.com) is the best for this!
Step 7
7. Mix a bit of concealer or foundation with MAC Lipstick in St. Germain ($15; maccosmetics.com) for that perfect 60's pink lip.
Steps 1-3
Steps 4-5
Step 6
Step 7
