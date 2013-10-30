'60s Look for Halloween

InStyle.com
Oct 30, 2013 @ 5:53 pm
Halloween
pinterest
Steps 1-3
1. Base out the entire eye lid with a white eye shadow like MAC Eye Shadow in Gesso ($15; maccosmetics.com).
2. Using MAC Fluidline in Blacktrack ($16; maccosmetics.com) and a small eyeliner brush like MAC #210 ($20; maccosmetics.com), lightly sketch a thin black line through the crease.
3. Clean up and adjust symmetry with a cotton bud, then darken and thicken the line using the before-mentioned products.
Courtesy Photo (2)
Halloween
pinterest
Steps 4-5
4. Draw a thick line along the upper lash-line and gently connect the end to the crease line.
5. Add lashes to both the upper and lower lash-line. The lower lashes can be used in reverse to create more drama. Use lashes for this that are shorter in hair length, like MAC’s 31 or 33 Lash ($16 each; maccosmetics.com), to ensure they are not too heavy looking.
Courtesy Photo (2)
Halloween
pinterest
Step 6
Add a thin line of Fluidline in Blacktrack if needed along the lower lash line. Then line the waterline with a white pencil. MAC Eye Kohl in Fascinating ($16; maccosmetics.com) is the best for this!
Courtesy Photo
Halloween
pinterest
Step 7
7. Mix a bit of concealer or foundation with MAC Lipstick in St. Germain ($15; maccosmetics.com) for that perfect 60's pink lip.
Courtesy Photo
1 of 5

Advertisement
1 of 4 Courtesy Photo (2)

Steps 1-3

1. Base out the entire eye lid with a white eye shadow like MAC Eye Shadow in Gesso ($15; maccosmetics.com).
2. Using MAC Fluidline in Blacktrack ($16; maccosmetics.com) and a small eyeliner brush like MAC #210 ($20; maccosmetics.com), lightly sketch a thin black line through the crease.
3. Clean up and adjust symmetry with a cotton bud, then darken and thicken the line using the before-mentioned products.
Advertisement
2 of 4 Courtesy Photo (2)

Steps 4-5

4. Draw a thick line along the upper lash-line and gently connect the end to the crease line.
5. Add lashes to both the upper and lower lash-line. The lower lashes can be used in reverse to create more drama. Use lashes for this that are shorter in hair length, like MAC’s 31 or 33 Lash ($16 each; maccosmetics.com), to ensure they are not too heavy looking.
3 of 4 Courtesy Photo

Step 6

Add a thin line of Fluidline in Blacktrack if needed along the lower lash line. Then line the waterline with a white pencil. MAC Eye Kohl in Fascinating ($16; maccosmetics.com) is the best for this!
Advertisement
4 of 4 Courtesy Photo

Step 7

7. Mix a bit of concealer or foundation with MAC Lipstick in St. Germain ($15; maccosmetics.com) for that perfect 60's pink lip.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!