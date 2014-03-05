Spring Fashion: 6 Winter Pieces Reinvented for Warmer Weather

Joe Schildhorn /BFAnyc/Sipa USA, Andrew Toth/FilmMagic
Andrea Cheng
Mar 05, 2014 @ 5:45 am

When the first hint of warm weather strikes (if it ever does...), your first instinct might be to bid adieu to any and all pieces that remotely suggest at winter, but don't store them just yet. Key cold-weather staples aren't exclusive to one seasonthey can serve as the perfect antidote to tricky in-between season dressing. That's why we took style cues from the stars and rounded up six essentials that work now and beyond. From chunky knits, like those seen on Jamie Chung, to flannel shirts, breathe life back into last season's clothes by re-purposing and re-styling them for a new, fresh (and spring-ready!) spin.

1 of 11 Sipa USA; FilMagic

The Chunky Sweater

While a cozy knit is a winter must, it's also an essential transition piece. When temps start to rise, copy Jamie Chung and partner it with a floral mini. Roll up the sleeves to ace that effortlessly stylish look.
Advertisement
2 of 11 Courtesy Photo (2)

Knitted Sweater + Floral Mini

To master print mixology, pair oversize prints, like this chunky-stripe HampM sweater ($35; hm.com), with minute details like the florals on this J.Crew skirt ($98; jcrew.com).
3 of 11 INFphoto; Startraksphoto

The Flannel Shirt

Traditionally, plaid is for casual fall-ready ensembles, but Olivia Palermo reworked hers for spring. Follow her lead and ground an otherwise too-formal skirt with a flannel top.
Advertisement
4 of 11 Courtesy Photo (2)

Flannel Top + Fringe Skirt

To avoid a discordant look, make sure your top (R13, $395; lagarconne.com) and your skirt (Rag amp Bone, $165; rag-bone.com) share similar shades.
Advertisement
5 of 11 Getty Images (2)

The Turtleneck

Don't store your turtleneck away just yet. Follow Chloe Grace Moretz's lead and layer the cozy piece under your sleeveless springtime dress. Genius!
Advertisement
6 of 11 Courtesy Photo (2)

Turtleneck + Sleeveless Dress

For a more spring-appropriate look, ditch the black as much as you can. We turned to lighter shades for both the turtleneck (Zara, $37; zara.com) and the dress (Shoshanna, $295; bloomingdales.com).
Advertisement
7 of 11 Splash News; INFphoto

Leather Pants

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley translated her love for leather bottoms from season to season, trading in her sweater for a breezy blouse (and worked in her favorite animal print along the way).
Advertisement
8 of 11 Courtesy Photo (2)

Leather Pants + Blouse

For you leopard-print lovers, go for this Rebecca Taylor top ($265; matchesfashion.com) and pair it with faux-leather, like these Zara pants ($50; zara.com).
Advertisement
9 of 11 AKM-GSI; FilmMagic

The Maxi Skirt

Miranda Kerr reinterpreted her dark maxi skirt for hotter climates by pairing it with a fun tie-dye tee-a clear, playful nod toward summertime fun.
Advertisement
10 of 11 Courtesy Photo (2)

Tie-Dye Tee + Maxi Skirt

Look for maxis with a slit for ventilation and to show off your sexy legs. This Modern Citizen skirt ($49; modern-citizen.com) has both. A laid-back tie-dye tee, like this Raquel Allegra top ($166; otteny.com) stops your look from bordering on scandalous.
Advertisement
11 of 11 Courtesy Photo (2)

Moto Jacket + Striped Midi

To avoid overheating, leave the jacket (River Island, $110; riverisland.com) unzipped and go for a strapless dress (Fashion Union, $31; fashionunion.com) underneath.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!