6 Wedding Looks by Viktor & Rolf

Jul 12, 2013 @ 4:06 pm
Viktor & Rolf
A high-waisted strapless volant dress in crepe de chine with variant volume between skirt and top.
Viktor & Rolf
A long stretch crepe dress with bow-back detailing in crepe, satin, transparent chiffon with a pleated insert.
Viktor & Rolf
A combination of ivory silk crepe de chine shirt dress with extended floor-length hem train with layering detail.
Viktor & Rolf
A strapless, white knee-length trapeze silhouette with evening coating and volant detail.
Viktor & Rolf
A taffeta, V-neck sleeveless dress with irregular pleating.
Viktor & Rolf
A stretch crepe jumpsuit with an open back, bow detail and ankle-length trousers.
