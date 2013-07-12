whitelogo
6 Wedding Looks by Viktor & Rolf
6 Wedding Looks by Viktor & Rolf
Jul 12, 2013 @ 4:06 pm
A high-waisted strapless volant dress in crepe de chine with variant volume between skirt and top.
Courtesy Photo
A long stretch crepe dress with bow-back detailing in crepe, satin, transparent chiffon with a pleated insert.
Courtesy Photo
A combination of ivory silk crepe de chine shirt dress with extended floor-length hem train with layering detail.
Courtesy Photo
A strapless, white knee-length trapeze silhouette with evening coating and volant detail.
Courtesy Photo
A taffeta, V-neck sleeveless dress with irregular pleating.
Courtesy Photo
A stretch crepe jumpsuit with an open back, bow detail and ankle-length trousers.
Courtesy Photo
1
of
7
