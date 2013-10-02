6 Wedding Gown Predictions for Bride-to-Be Sofia Vergara

Courtesy Photo (3); Splash News
Andrea Cheng
Oct 02, 2013 @ 10:31 am

We have an idea of what Sofia Vergara might wear to the Golden Globes, but what about her wedding? People StyleWatch reported that Vergara (who's engaged to businessman Nick Loeb)  has her eyes set on Vera Wang. "I want something modern and elegant. I’ve been married before, so nothing too traditional or crazy,” she explained earlier this week. We hear you! With Vergara's penchant for sexy body-hugging silhouettes, we found six dresses that fit the bill (granted, we broadened our scope to include other designers). Click through to see the gorgeous gowns we picked out for Vergara's big day.

MORE:
Sofia Vergara on Her Emmys Dress, Kmart Line & More
Red Carpet Looks at the Emmys
Emmys 2013: The Year of The Bling Ring

1 of 6 Courtesy Photo

Vera Wang

V-neck sleeveless lace mermaid gown with hand appliqued Chantilly lace accents
Advertisement
2 of 6 DAN & CORINA LECCA

Monique Lhuillier

Strapless lace mermaid gown
3 of 6 Courtesy Photo

Reem Acra

Embroidered illusion column with textured skirt
Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

Corded lace column
Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy Photo

Carolina Herrera

Ivory guipure lace and tulle strapless gown
Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy Photo

Reem Acra

Chiffon one-shoulder gown with open cowl back

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!