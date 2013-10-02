6 Wedding Gown Predictions for Bride-to-Be Sofia Vergara

We have an idea of what Sofia Vergara might wear to the Golden Globes, but what about her wedding? People StyleWatch reported that Vergara (who's engaged to businessman Nick Loeb) has her eyes set on Vera Wang. "I want something modern and elegant. I’ve been married before, so nothing too traditional or crazy,” she explained earlier this week. We hear you! With Vergara's penchant for sexy body-hugging silhouettes, we found six dresses that fit the bill (granted, we broadened our scope to include other designers). Click through to see the gorgeous gowns we picked out for Vergara's big day.

MORE:

• Sofia Vergara on Her Emmys Dress, Kmart Line & More

• Red Carpet Looks at the Emmys

• Emmys 2013: The Year of The Bling Ring