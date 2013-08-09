Back-to-School Special: Six Star-Inspired Pieces to Amp Up Your School-Run Style

Contrary to popular belief, it doesn’t take a team of stylists for celebrity moms to look their best. Take fashion cues from stars like Michelle Williams and Gwen Stefani, who have perfected their pick-up and drop-off uniforms effortlessly. The key is to throw on a few key pieces to transform your look. We've rounded up six star-approved items that will give you instant style status on the playground -- click to see them all.

