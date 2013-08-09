Back-to-School Special: Six Star-Inspired Pieces to Amp Up Your School-Run Style

Courtesy (2)
Andrea Cheng
Aug 09, 2013 @ 12:33 pm

Contrary to popular belief, it doesn’t take a team of stylists for celebrity moms to look their best. Take fashion cues from stars like Michelle Williams and Gwen Stefani, who have perfected their pick-up and drop-off uniforms effortlessly. The key is to throw on a few key pieces to transform your look. We've rounded up six star-approved items that will give you instant style status on the playground -- click to see them all.

MORE:
The Back-to-School Shopping Guide for Stylish Moms
6 Mother-Daughter Styles to Copy
20 Back-to-School Hairstyle Ideas

1 of 12 FameFlynet Pictures

Do the Polka, Change Up Your Spots

The perennial print sure has made its rounds in fashion history. Add a dash of retro charm to your look with a smattering of beloved dots. But follow Michelle Williams' example and pair it with tailored cigarette pants to bring it into modern-day territory.
Advertisement
2 of 12 Courtesy

Dorothy Perkins

Cotton, $39; dorothyperkins.com.
3 of 12 AKM-GSI

Take on the Color Block Trend

Top off your look with a two-toned tee. Feeling bold? Make one of the colors neon, like Jennifer Garner's. Add a pair of skinnies (distressed ones work, too) and lace-up booties for your newest go-to outfit.
Advertisement
4 of 12 Courtesy

Splendid

Rayon and spandex, $75; evesapple.com.
Advertisement
5 of 12 AKM-GSI

Max Out On Style With a Maxi

A printed maxi dress requires little to no thinking. For the days when you don’t feel like coordinating, follow Heidi Klum's footsteps: Throw one on, step into comfortable sandals and you’re set for the day.
Advertisement
6 of 12 Courtesy

Free People

Rayon, $198; freepeople.com.
Advertisement
7 of 12 AKM-GSI

Bump Up Your Street Cred in Leather

A two-toned leather jacket can instantly elevate any outfit-just look at Sandra Bullock! Too cool and equally timeless, this bleached denim jacket with black leather sleeves is an investment piece worth the splurge.
Advertisement
8 of 12 Courtesy

Rag & Bone

Cotton and lambskin, $385; shopbop.com.
Advertisement
9 of 12 AKM-GSI

Pull On Unforgettable Printed Pants

Bottoms up! Make like Gwen Stefani and find yourself some statement slacks. Scared of loud bottoms? Start with Beetlejuice-esque pants with black-and-white vertical stripes. The neutral colors make it easier to style, and the long lines help lengthen legs. Then, find denim that gives a little stretch for extra comfort.
Advertisement
10 of 12 Courtesy

Hudson Jeans

Cotton, polyester, spandex, $154; bloomingdales.com.
Advertisement
11 of 12 Vasquez/FameFlynet Pictures

Don a Little Black Dress

There's a reason that the LBD has been the mainstay of closets everywhere. As the universal secret sartorial weapon to easy dressing and looking good, it's no wonder Halle Berry chose it to pick up Nahla from school. Look for one with unique detailing, like scalloped edges, for an extra something.
Advertisement
12 of 12 Courtesy

J. Crew

Poly-rayon-spandex, $168; jcrew.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!