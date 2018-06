5/24 A-List

10 of 22 George Pimentel/WireImage

Jessica Biel

WHAT SHE WORE Jessica Biel was at her loveliest in a plumed Marchesa design that she paired with the label's crystal-embroidered clutch, nude pumps and a serpentine necklace at the Cannes premiere of Inside Llewyn Davis.



WHY WE LOVE IT Exotic elements like feathers and snakes gave an enticing twist to the actress's pretty style.