50 Years Later, Bonnie and Clyde are Still Style Icons

It’s inspired a Broadway musical, countless couple Halloween costumes, and Bey and Jay’s ride or die duet. This weekend, exactly five decades have passed since the 1967 crime thriller Bonnie and Clyde officially hit theaters, and the dynamic duo’s chic outlaw looks are still influencing our style on the regular.

The classic film, which stars Faye Dunaway as Bonnie Parker and Warren Beatty as Clyde Barrow, is, of course, a take on the real-life Great Depression-era bank robbers, but when director Arthur Penn brought the story to the big screen, he added a major dose of classic 1930's style.

The costumes, designed by Theadora Van Runkle, go down as some of the most memorable in cinema history. But the main reason we love them is that they weren’t costume-y at all. Bonnie’s ladylike pencil skirts, knit sweaters, and wool berets were a delightful foil for her ultimately sinister motives, and yet they're still completely wearable and polished almost a half a century later. As for Clyde? Bonnie couldn't have wished for a more dapper partner in crime. It’s no wonder the film was nominated for an Oscar that year for best costume design.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Bonnie and Clyde, we’re looking back at some of the movie’s most iconic looks, below. Want a closer look? Catch a special showing of the film this Wednesday, August 16 in theaters nationwide. Visit fathomevents.com for more information.

VIDEO: Watch The Original Bonnie and Clyde Trailer

Scroll down for wardrobe envy.