The 50 Best Fashion Tips of All Time

Raymond Hall/GC Images
InStyle Staff
Feb 08, 2018 @ 2:30 pm

A sloppily cuffed jean. An ill-fitting blazer. A dress that shows just a little too much to be referred to as "tastefully sheer." These are the things that fashion editors and stylists can spot from a million miles away. To those in the biz, the proper proportions of a crop top may be obvious, but for those seeing the trends in a magazine or online, it can be a little trickier to know exactly how to wear everything.

RELATED: How To Cuff Your Jeans

"How can I tell if my jeans fit properly?" "What's the most flattering shoe?" Both totally reasonable questions. With. Answers.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

Ahead, you'll find advice from celebrity stylists who have been solving fashion conundrums for years. And we've taken notes from a few of our favorite iconic style stars—Jackie O, Bianca Jagger—and made some inferences ourselves. Here, 50 fashion tips that have withstood the test of time. 

1 of 49 Michael Tran/Getty Images

Show Skin Strategically

Looking truly sexy involves knowing what to bare-and what to keep under wraps. Otherwise, where's the mystery? "Choose one-only one-body part and show it off," advises Jen Rade, stylist to Angelina Jolie. "If it's cleavage, don't show your legs. If it's your legs, stay covered on top."

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 49 Sunset Boulevard/Corbis/Getty Images

Round Up White Button-Downs

Take a classic cue from Marilyn Monroe! They elevate jeans and keep ball skirts from drifting into fantasy-land. But all that mileage comes at a cost: a short shelf life. So buy three, don't overbleach (which can cause yellowing), and refresh regularly.

SHOP NOW
3 of 49 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Accessorize With Brights

If you've got a closet full of neutrals-be they navy, black, camel, or gray-add energy with boldly hued shoes and bags. Not only is a ruby red satchel more lively than ho-hum black, but it's also surprisingly versatile. Feeling really brave? Wear a neutral base with shoes and a bag in two different complementary colors.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 49 Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Hem Your Pants for a Shoe Height

"The biggest mistake women make is wearing pants that aren't the right length for their shoes," says stylist Kate Young. To fix this, hem to either flats or heels like Dakota Johnson—no going back. Generally, hems should just graze the tops of your shoes and be from 1/2 inch to 3/4 inch off the floor.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 49 Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Go Hands-Free for Evening

A dressy bag with a chain helps you hold crudités and a cocktail-plus, it lends a cool edge to evening wear, says stylist Cher Coulter. Wear the chain diagonally across your body for the best effect.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 49 Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Know Your Stretch

The secret formula for a soft but formfitting T? 95% cotton, 5% Lycra spandex. For jeans to hold their shape, they need at least 2% Lycra.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 49 Timur Emek/GC Images

Throw on a Scarf

It's the ultimate accessory according to a host of the best-dressed women we interviewed. Stash one in your purse or carry-on to transform simple Ts in the time it takes to make a knot.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 49 Philip Ramey/Corbis/Getty

Consider the Wear and Care

Before you buy, try to gauge how a piece might hold up after a few washings. And don't shell out for clothes you can't, or won't, take to the dry cleaners. If you know you'll never hand-wash that embellished sweater or fancy bra, walk away.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 49 J. Almasi/GC Images

Embrace Your Shape

"Once you know which silhouettes flatter you, filter trends ruthlessly," says designer Shoshanna Gruss. For instance, if you're petite and shapely, it's best to avoid tall columns and billowy maxis even if you love them. Go for a dress with a defined waist and just-above-the-knee hem.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 49 Team GT/GC Images

Make a List

Not of what you want to buy, but of the 10 fave items in your closet. This will help you zero in on pieces that mesh with what you own (or remind you that you never actually wear big floral prints).

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 49 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hit the Dressing Room Prepared

If you're shopping for that ultra-important dress, get a true feel for the fit by bringing your Spanx with you. And while you're at it, bring heels, lipstick, and a hairbrush. These will help you get a better sense of the final result.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 49 Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto/Getty

Round Down in Denim

When in doubt, go with the smaller size in jeans. They always stretch, and nothing's more unflattering than the unintentionally baggy derrière.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 49 Getty Images

Edit Your Closet

Clothes need breathing room! You should be able to see every item without rummaging. Consider donating anything you haven't worn in the past year.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 49 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Always Check Out the Rear View

And don't leave the house until you like what you see in the mirror. Every angle matters. Trust us.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
15 of 49 Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Layer Your Necklaces

Coco Chanel's more-is-more approach still makes a statement today. You can do multiples of the same material, or better yet, go for contrast: Try a femme piece with edgy chains, feathers with beads, or pearls with diamantés.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
16 of 49 Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Check the Inside

A garment's lining is often a designer's calling card, and a good way to judge quality. A well-crafted lining is a sign that the whole piece has been sewn with care.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
17 of 49 Will Ragozzino/Getty Images

Open Your Mind

Always take one "it's cute but so not me" thing into the fitting room. You never know!

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
18 of 49 Heathcliff O'Malley/WPA Pool/Getty; Parveen Negi/India Today Group/Getty

Show Some Loyalty

A great-fitting dress or pair of pants from a line one season may mean similar success the next, as shown by Kate Middleton. Designers, especially higher-end ones like Middleton's fave Temerley London, tend to size their clothes based on a regular fit model.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
19 of 49 Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

When in Doubt, Wear Nude Pumps

Matched to your skin tone, they're a pretty safe bet. (And they make legs look longer.)

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
20 of 49 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Wearing white? Seek out light.

Keep in mind: White clothes always look more see-through in daylight. Check yourself out in a bright setting to be safe, like Jennifer Lawrence must have done.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
21 of 49 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Stripe It Up

"Striped pieces are a nice, classic way to pull yourself together for the weekend," says stylist Tina Chai. A red- or navy-and-white bateau neck, for instance, has presence and versatility.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
22 of 49 Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Upgrade Your Buttons

Sometimes, the only giveaway that your cute jacket cost less than lunch money is its cheap hardware. Swap in nicer buttons, or have a tailor do it.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
23 of 49 Gotham/GC Images

Never Buy a Boring Coat

"Outerwear should never be an afterthought," says Holmes amp Yang co-designer Jeanne Yang. "So many people only see you in your coat—if you're not wearing something great underneath your trench, they'll never even know!" Look for a stylish coat, like Olivia Culpo's here.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
24 of 49 Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

Own Something Leopard

Make the print "a staple in your accessories wardrobe," says stylist Rob Zangardi. It's timeless, racy enough, and always glamorous.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
25 of 49 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Mix Your Prints

Combining colors, scale, and patterns in a way that looks dynamic takes practice, but there are some basic tricks to getting it right. You can wear two prints that repeat the same colors or mix a large-scale pattern with a smaller one. What's even easier is to use the second motif as an accent (like Gabrielle Union left).

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
26 of 49 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Conquer Your Fear of Color

To play it safe, combine a neutral, like flax, with something bolder, like yellow. But think twice about pairing intense hues with black, which "can look dated," says designer Chris Benz. For something punchier, try two colors that are beside each other on the color wheel, such as coral and orange. Not sure where to begin? "Notice what colors you love and respond to in your decor," says Benz.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
27 of 49 Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Go For the Knockout Accent

If your evening dress is a stark stunner (or has a lot of embellishment), one single showstopping accessory, like Grace Kelly's earrings, is all you need.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
28 of 49 Samir Hussein/WireImage; Ron Galella/WireImage

Vet Your Vintage

Nothing comes back the same way, and the jumpsuit of 2017 is not necessarily the same as a version from the '70s. Check out the difference in Raquel Welch's and Tilda Swinton's jumpsuits. There are subtle design tweaks that make any revival slightly different from the original. Does that piece from your "archive" really work now? Ask a trusted friend for a second opinion.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
29 of 49 Richard Levine/Corbis/Getty

Only Buy a Bargain if You Love It

Be dubious of that voice that tells you you've got to buy because it's "only" $39 or that if you don't scoop it up now, you'll never find it again.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
30 of 49 Pierre Suu/GC Images

Try a Thicker Waistband

It will accentuate your waist and also help show off your curves. Take a note from Ashley Graham, left.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
31 of 49 SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

Go Beyond the Blazer

You should already have your go-to tailored jacket. But a wardrobe of less formal toppers will help you look pulled together even on casual days. Opt for a leather jacket with wool trousers, a jean version over a silk shirt, or-stylists' favorite!-an army jacket over just about anything.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
32 of 49 Syndication International/Getty Images

Master Menswear

Don a pantsuit a la Bianca Jagger and you'll immediately stand up straighter. Anna Johnson, author of Savvy Chic, says "a waistcoat, a crisp pin-striped shirt, or a really big watch or cravat telegraphs power." Don't forget to balance it out with lipstick and taller shoes.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
33 of 49 Getty Images

Make Friends With a Good Tailor

Nothing raises the quality of moderately priced clothes more than having them altered to suit your shape. Build a relationship with a tailor or dressmaker who knows your body and your taste and you'll never look back.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
34 of 49 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Look for Twists on Classics

The right tweak can turn a staple into a statement. Try tuxedo pants in a graphic print, a trench in silk—like Priyanka Chopra, or the classic L.L. Bean tote in camouflage.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
35 of 49 JP Yim/Getty Images

Don't Skimp On a T-Shirt Bra

The right one will give you confidence and shape under those unforgiving tissue-thin tees.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
36 of 49 James Devaney/GC Images

Add an Element of Surprise

Whether it's grosgrain with sequins, a motorcycle jacket over a formal gown, an oversize choker with an easy white T, or a vivid shoe like Kerry Washington's, a touch of contrast makes good outfits great.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
37 of 49 starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Recast Your Jewelry

•Loop a chain through the clasp of a brooch. Suddenly, it's a necklace!
•Use the same jewel to add a touch of sparkle to your handbag.
•Wrap your chains or lariat around your wrist for a tough luxe bracelet.
•Snap clip-on earrings onto flats for an instant evening shoe.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
38 of 49 Team GT/GC Images

Spend Your Budget on Accessories

"Cool shoes, interesting jewelry—those can really elevate your look," says stylist Isabel Dupré, who notes that a wardrobe of the right little extras lets you be more relaxed about the rest of your outfit.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
39 of 49 Getty Images

Have a Stylist Emergency Kit

• Double-stick tape for loose hems or a gaping bodice
• Tide To Go eraser pen for getting wine off whites, fast
• Safety pins for allover damage control
• Bra clip to control peekaboo straps
• Lint brush or roller to run over your coat or woolens
• Makeup sponge for removing deodorant stains

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
40 of 49 CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

Pair Loose With Tight

Few mortals can pull off head-to-toe baggy. So take a cue from Charlize Theron and team your billowing pieces with something body-conscious. (Hint: This is what leggings were made for.)

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
41 of 49 Brad Barket/Getty Images

Jazz Up Your LBD

Simpler shapes cry out for styling. Try dressy jackets or a slip-on shrug, colored shoes and bags like Mandy Moore, or tinted sheers plus booties.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
42 of 49 Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Dress for First Class

You want to be comfy, sure, but also chic enough to be tapped for an upgrade. A sharp blazer and scarf or a leather jacket is the unofficial uniform of jet-setters worldwide, as shown by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. To complete the outfit, just throw on jeans or leggings, then add flats, heels, or riding boots.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
43 of 49 Mike Marsland/WireImage

Get Studs

"Fake or real, big or small, they will go with any color, fabric, or style of cocktail dress and will never compete with other jewelry," says stylist Rob Zangardi, who works with Rachel McAdams.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
44 of 49 Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Check the Rise

On trousers, the distance between the crotch and the waistband is critical to the fit. It's also not something that's easily altered, so make sure pants are neither too snug nor droopy in this area before you buy them. Joan Smalls shows off the perfect fit.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
45 of 49 Gotham/GC Images

Do a Cashmere Quality Test

• The thicker the knit, the denser its gauge, which means there is more cashmere in it.
• Gently stretch the body of the sweater to test if it snaps back. A lower-quality cashmere won't.
• While some great cashmere is milled in the U.S. and in China, a label that says "Made in Scotland" or "Made in Italy" often indicates a superior weave.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
46 of 49 Ray Tamarra/GC Images

Create Your Own Lookbook

Got compliments on your outfit today? Snap a photo of it with your phone. You'll have a quick reminder of what to wear the next time you're in a rush.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
47 of 49 National Archive/Newsmakers

Think in Multiples

Take a cue from Jackie O, who had a closet full of sheath dresses. If you find an especially flattering fit right off the rack, go ahead and buy doubles. When it works, why question it?

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
48 of 49 Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Can You Say D'Orsay?

This style pump will always slim down a thick ankle because the vamp is cut close to the toe box and the sides are cut away. Super-flattering.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
49 of 49 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Dress for Your Body, Not Age

Arms svelte enough for a sleeveless sheath? Legs toned enough for shorts? Take a note from Julianne Moore and show off what you've got-while you've still got it.

50. ...But Watch Out for the Matronly Tipping Point
The pleated silk skirt or little pastel jacket that looked so cute on you at 25 can start turning frumpy at 40.

SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!