5 New Takes On the White Shirt

Dana Avidan Cohn
Mar 09, 2014

The white shirt is as versatile as your favorite black pump, or best fitting skinny jean. This season is all about layering, creative styling, and unexpected pairings for your perfect white shirt ensemble. We looked to the runway, the red carpet, and the streets to source our inspiration, and whether you want to achieve a trend-driven mash up or a sleek minimalist approach, we’re got you covered! We shopped out each of our favorite looks piece-by-piece—accessories and beauty products included—so you can recreate each look yourself.

Shop the gallery and get ready to be wowed by the possibilities of a simple white shirt.

Added bonus: Find your perfect fit with InStyle Essentials' patented technology (shown above, left), which lets you shop styles by bra size instead of dress size so there's no pulling or tugging at the bust line!

The Inspiration: Diane Kruger

Think of your white shirt as a blank canvas and add any bold color you wish. A high waisted red midi skirt with a cropped white shirt looks fresh for evening.
Organic by John Patrick

Cotton, $254; farfetch.com
Tibi

Silk faille, $525; tibi.com
Aquazzura

Leather, $595; shopbop.com
Gorjana

18k gold plate, $65; shopbop.com
Chanel

Le Vernis Nail Colour, $27; chanel.com
The Inspiration: A Look From Victoria Beckham's Spring 2014 Collection

Victoria Beckham's Spring show was packed new styling twists on solid white. Go monochromatic and add a zip up baseball jacket and chunky heels to transform your ordinary white shirt into something sporty.
Carven

Cotton-poplin, $350; net-a-porter.com
T by Alexander Wang

Jersey and neoprene, $340; net-a-porter.com
A.L.C

Viscose, polyamide, and elastane, $525; stylebop.com
Vince

Leather, $395; piperlime.com
H&M

Metal, $6; hm.com
Kristen Elspeth

Rose-gold vermeil, $66; shopbop.com
Maybelline

Lightweight powder blush in Candy Coral, $8; ulta.com
The Inspiration: Miranda Kerr's Street Style

A no-fail pairing for your white shirt is a fitted black leather pant and sleek pump. Allow the simplicity of this look to stand out with barely-there accessories. Open the top two buttons so that it feels more relaxed.
Equipment

Silk, $424; farfetch.com
H&M

Polyurethane, $35; hm.com
Rebecca Minkoff

Faux-leather, $195; neimanmarcus.com
Aldo

Synthetic, $110; piperlime.com
Illesteva

Acetate, $177; editorialist.com
Bauble Bar

Plated base metal and glass, $34; baublebar.com
The Inspiration: A Look from Prabal Gurung's Spring 2014 Collection

Try a more architectural approach by buttoning your shirt all the way to the top and pulling your hair back in a sleek pony with a bright pink lip.
Topshop

Cotton, $240; topshop.com
Rachel Comey

Silk, $473; shoplesnouvelles.com
Sophia Webster

Leather, $489; farfetch.com
Knight$ Of New York

14k gold plate, $95; shopbop.com
Ilia

Lipstick in Pink Kashmir, $26; net-a-porter.com
The Inspiration: Alexa Chung's Look At A Bvlgari Event

A jeweled collar and cuff change the feel of this shirt completely. Layering a sparkly necklace over a plain button up would create a similar effect. Wearing long sleeves gives you a little leeway for showing more skin elsewhere. If you love your legs, pair with a textured straight mini and heels.
J.Crew

Cotton with clear, gray, and saffron crystal embellishments, $148; net-a-porter.com
River Island

Leather, $120; riverisland.com
Zara

Polyester and polyurethane, $70; zara.com
Elizabeth and James

22k gold plate, $150; shopbop.com
Eyeko

Waterproof eyeliner, $19; eyeko.com

