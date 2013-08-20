5 Ways to Make Your Summer Pieces Work for Fall, Too

Who says you have to toss out your summer favorites once fall rolls around? Instead of dropping Benjamins on overhauling your current wardrobe, we’ve scouted five key items that can extend the life of your hot-weather pieces. For example, the sweet peek-a-boo lace dress you wore as the temperatures rose can easily transition into fall -- just top it off with a leather jacket to add a tough edge. Additionally, sleeveless leather dresses can get a cozy touch when paired with a chunky knit. Talk about double-duty! Click through to see more tips on how you can stretch your summer items right into fall.

