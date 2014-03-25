5 Ways To Decorate Like a Pro (Without the Mega Cost)

Mar 25, 2014 @ 4:50 pm
Good Bones, Great Pieces
Good Bones, Great Pieces
goodbonesgreatpieces.com
New York mom-and daughter decorating duo Suzanne and Lauren McGrath’s blog is a gold mine for free decor advice. It’s also a shopping portal for their current home-related obsessions from sources like Ballard Designs and Jonathan Adler, giving readers access to pro-endorsed finds without the typical markups.
Tastemaker
tastemaker.com
Enlisting professional decorating help just got easier-and more affordable. Answer online questions about your interior design needs and this site will hook you up with three design aces. Pick your preferred pro and after several phone consults, you’ll get a custom design kit. This service starts at around $1,000 per room, which represents about 80 hours of work and includes a floor plan, shopping list, fabric swatches, and paint colors.
Crane & Canopy
craneandcanopy.com
Stunning, silky-soft 300-plus thread-count sheets at hard-to-believe prices. The secret? This site works directly with manufacturers. We love the $99 duvets in breezy botanical prints with decorator-worthy details like edge piping.
Lulu & Georgia
luluandgeorgia.com
A bonanza of lush, gorgeously patterned rugs and pillows—exactly the kinds of pieces that instantly transform a room from blah to bodacious. Click on the “Girl on a Budget” tab for affordable finds.
OneFortyThree
onefortythree.com
Blogger turned designer Logan Hendrickson, whose workshop is located in Henderson, Nev., keeps prices affordable on elegant handmade pendant lamps and bent-plywood chairs. To wit: a sculptural brass swing-arm lamp for just $95.
