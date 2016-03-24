The 5 Wardrobe Essentials Every New York Girl Has in Her Closet

With all its diversity, varied industries, and wildly creative undercurrents, New York and its signature style can't be condensed into one cookie-cutter category. After all, we've already discussed how the city's sartorial expressions can be dissected into multiple micro-neighborhoods. But there is one capsule collection of must-have items that does populate the closets of any self-respecting New York girl, from arty-posh Chelsea to hipster-cool Brooklyn—because a classic leather moto jacket goes just as well with a sculptural Commes des Garçons dress as it does with a boho Apiece Apart eyelet top and beat-up mom jeans. Plus, real New Yorkers walk and take the subway (or "the train," as we say) everywhere, so a good pair flats is absolutely crucial.

Check out five easy-chic ways you can co-opt New York Girl style—and, yes, there's a lot of black. Come on, it's New York.

