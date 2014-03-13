DIY to Try This Weekend: Create a Spring-Ready Dip-Dyed Sweater

Jenni Radosevich
Kelsey Glein
Mar 13, 2014 @ 5:52 am

Warmer weather is in the air, and while we can't wait to bust out the best that spring fashion has to offer, for most of us it isn't time to rock our favorite floral shorts just yet. The solution? Create the perfect transition piece with something already in your closet! Jazz up one of your winter knits with this tutorial on creating the perfect dip-dyed sweater from iSpy DIY's Jenni Radosevich.

Adding a pop of color to your tired cold-weather staples will give your wardrobe a breath of fresh air while you wait for temperatures to rise—and keep you comfortable in the process. Dip-dying your basic cotton sweater gives it new life in a fun and creative way, and we love the endless possibility of color options.

Want to try this DIY yourself? Check out Radosevich’s five-step guide on how to create this spring-ready sweater.

What You'll Need

Cotton sweater
Tie Dye
Hanger
Bucket
Water
Step 1

Fill your bucket halfway with water, then add the dye and stir.
Step 2

Clip your sweater on the hanger. It is important to keep it straight to ensure that the dyed area is even.
Step 3

Lower the sweater down into the dye until it hits the bottom of the bucket.
Step 4

Let the sweater sit in the bucket for 2 minutes. Lift it out to check the color, and if you would like it darker, dip again.
Step 5

Hang the sweater and let it dry for 24 hours. For the first wash, hand wash it in cold water.

