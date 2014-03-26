Make It Yourself: A 5-Step DIY to Dressing Up Standard Strappy Heels

Jenni Radosevich
Jennifer Merritt
Mar 26, 2014 @ 8:35 am

Strappy heels are as essential to a woman's wardrobe as the little black dress. But they don't always stand out in a crowd.

I Spy DIY's Jenni Radosevich showed us how to add some panache to standard-issue pumps with the addition of pom poms, an easy five-step DIY that requires little more than a needle and thread and a glue gun.

Dress up standard strappy heels w/ a DIY that requires little more than needle, thread and a glue gun.

Ready to to breathe new life into your shoes? Get started now! And be sure to check out other projects Radosevich has created especially for us, as well as a number of under-a-minute hair and makeup video tutorials, in our new how-to section!

What You'll Need

Strappy Heels
Needle
Thread
Glue Gun
Pom Poms
Step 1

First, thread a string of pom poms with the needle and thread.
Step 2

Next, using the glue gun, adhere the pom poms to the straps.
Step 3

Cover all straps.
Step 4

Let glue cool, then step out in style!

