Make It Yourself: A 5-Step DIY to Dressing Up Standard Strappy Heels

Strappy heels are as essential to a woman's wardrobe as the little black dress. But they don't always stand out in a crowd.

I Spy DIY's Jenni Radosevich showed us how to add some panache to standard-issue pumps with the addition of pom poms, an easy five-step DIY that requires little more than a needle and thread and a glue gun.

Instant Tip

