5 Sites For an Ethical Eco-Friendly Wardrobe

shopethica.com Easy-to-decipher categories, like Made in the U.S.A., Vegan, and Trade Not Aid, make supporting your favorite cause a breeze. Did we mention that nearly every item-including a floor-length French-lace evening gown by Awaveawake for $975-is jaw-droppingly gorgeous?
Courtesy
Modavanti
modavanti.com Shop a collection of 50-plus conscientious, fashion-forward, and wallet-friendly brands like Heidi Merrick and Skinny Jeans. Descriptions extol the virtues of your purchase (for example, “made of the highest quality PETA-approved vegan materials” or “made by fair-trade artisans in India”).
Courtesy
Reformation
thereformation.com The geniuses behind this site (and N.Y.C. store) buy up reams of vintage and surplus fabrics to repurpose into thoroughly modern minis, fit-and-flare cutout dresses, jumpsuits, and cropped jackets. Celebrity fans include Karlie Kloss and Zoë Kravitz.
Courtesy
We See Beauty
weseebeauty.com Buy a richly pigmented lipstick ($25) or smudgy gel eyeliner ($23) from the site’s own Make line and 33 percent of the sale price—not just the profits—goes to help fund women-run cooperatives nationwide.
Courtesy
Zady
zady.com There’s a focus on timeless classics here: Investment pieces like cashmere crewneck sweaters ($375) and metallic leather pouches ($62) are sourced from independent designers by this brand-new site to ensure the items are ethical, local, and sustainable.
Courtesy
1 of
6
Advertisement
1 of 5Courtesy
Ethica
shopethica.com Easy-to-decipher categories, like Made in the U.S.A., Vegan, and Trade Not Aid, make supporting your favorite cause a breeze. Did we mention that nearly every item-including a floor-length French-lace evening gown by Awaveawake for $975-is jaw-droppingly gorgeous?
Advertisement
2 of 5Courtesy
Modavanti
modavanti.com Shop a collection of 50-plus conscientious, fashion-forward, and wallet-friendly brands like Heidi Merrick and Skinny Jeans. Descriptions extol the virtues of your purchase (for example, “made of the highest quality PETA-approved vegan materials” or “made by fair-trade artisans in India”).
3 of 5Courtesy
Reformation
thereformation.com The geniuses behind this site (and N.Y.C. store) buy up reams of vintage and surplus fabrics to repurpose into thoroughly modern minis, fit-and-flare cutout dresses, jumpsuits, and cropped jackets. Celebrity fans include Karlie Kloss and Zoë Kravitz.
Advertisement
4 of 5Courtesy
We See Beauty
weseebeauty.com Buy a richly pigmented lipstick ($25) or smudgy gel eyeliner ($23) from the site’s own Make line and 33 percent of the sale price—not just the profits—goes to help fund women-run cooperatives nationwide.
Advertisement
5 of 5Courtesy
Zady
zady.com There’s a focus on timeless classics here: Investment pieces like cashmere crewneck sweaters ($375) and metallic leather pouches ($62) are sourced from independent designers by this brand-new site to ensure the items are ethical, local, and sustainable.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.