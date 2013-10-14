5 Sites For an Ethical Eco-Friendly Wardrobe

Ethica
shopethica.com
Easy-to-decipher categories, like Made in the U.S.A., Vegan, and Trade Not Aid, make supporting your favorite cause a breeze. Did we mention that nearly every item-including a floor-length French-lace evening gown by Awaveawake for $975-is jaw-droppingly gorgeous?
Modavanti
Modavanti
modavanti.com
Shop a collection of 50-plus conscientious, fashion-forward, and wallet-friendly brands like Heidi Merrick and Skinny Jeans. Descriptions extol the virtues of your purchase (for example, “made of the highest quality PETA-approved vegan materials” or “made by fair-trade artisans in India”).
Reformation
thereformation.com
The geniuses behind this site (and N.Y.C. store) buy up reams of vintage and surplus fabrics to repurpose into thoroughly modern minis, fit-and-flare cutout dresses, jumpsuits, and cropped jackets. Celebrity fans include Karlie Kloss and Zoë Kravitz.
We See Beauty
We See Beauty
weseebeauty.com
Buy a richly pigmented lipstick ($25) or smudgy gel eyeliner ($23) from the site’s own Make line and 33 percent of the sale price—not just the profits—goes to help fund women-run cooperatives nationwide.
Zady
zady.com
There’s a focus on timeless classics here: Investment pieces like cashmere crewneck sweaters ($375) and metallic leather pouches ($62) are sourced from independent designers by this brand-new site to ensure the items are ethical, local, and sustainable.
