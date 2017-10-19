5 Perfect Fall Fashion Pairings Inspired by Street Style Stars  

Wondering just how to wear fall's must-have items? We combed the streets to find the best styling tips from our favorite Fashion Week style stars. From cozy sweaters paired with flowy skirts to blazers and bright hoodies, these simple tweaks are the cool girls way to rock the major fall shopping essentials. You'll be surprised to find that you may own a few of these pieces in your closet already. Take a look below and give these easy ideas a whirl!

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Shop five styling ideas below.