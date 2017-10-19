5 Perfect Fall Fashion Pairings Inspired by Street Style Stars  

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty; Nataliya Petrova/Getty; Edward Berthelot/Getty
Kristina Rutkowski
Oct 18, 2017 @ 9:00 pm

Wondering just how to wear fall's must-have items? We combed the streets to find the best styling tips from our favorite Fashion Week style stars. From cozy sweaters paired with flowy skirts to blazers and bright hoodies, these simple tweaks are the cool girls way to rock the major fall shopping essentials. You'll be surprised to find that you may own a few of these pieces in your closet already. Take a look below and give these easy ideas a whirl! 

Shop five styling ideas below. 

1 of 5 Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images; Courtesy (2)

CHUNKY KNIT + FLOWY SKIRT

Shop the look: Aritzia sweater, $110; us.aritzia.com. Ulla Johnson skirt, $425; net-a-porter.com.

A styling trick to try this fall (which is also a great transitional look!) is an oversized knit over a bohemian style maxi skirt (or dress). Add a chic pair of boots and you will be looking like a street style star in no time. 

2 of 5 Edward Berthelot/Getty Images; Courtesy (2)

STRAIGHT LEG JEAN + KITTEN HEELS

Shop the look: Frame jeans, $240; matchesfashion.com. Sam Edelman kitten heel, $110; shopbop.com.

Are you a live-in denim type that is looking for a work appropriate spin? Try wearing your go-to pair with a sophisticated blouse and classic black slingback for an elegant way to wear jeans beyond casual Fridays. 

3 of 5 Nataliya Petrova/Getty Images; Courtesy (2)

BLAZER + HOODIE

Shop the look: Topshop blazer, $125; us.topshop.com. Lands' End hoodie, $30; landsend.com.

We have been loving the oversized blazer trend, and here is the cool girl way to wear it. Pair with a bright hoodie for an extra pop against a classic menswear motif.

4 of 5 Timur Emek/Getty Images; Courtesy (2)

MINI SKIRT + OVER-THE-KNEE BOOTS

Shop the look: H&M skirt, $25; hm.com. Sarto by Franco Sarto boots, $199; shop.nordstrom.com

Two of fall's biggest trends merge to make the perfect outfit pairing. Keep colors neutral for a sleek effect.

5 of 5 Edward Berthelot/Getty Images; Courtesy (2)

BUTTON DOWN + TURTLENECK

Shop the look: Carhartt WIP shirt, $108; carhartt-wip.com. L.L.Bean turtleneck, $30; llbean.com.

An easy way to spice up a utilitarian button down is layering it over a thin cotton turtleneck, inspired by the Calvin Klein's fall runway collection. 

