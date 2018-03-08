A Lesson in How To Wear Crazy Color Combos

Getty Images
If there was one thing we learned from the shows this season, color is key for Spring 2018! Designers like as Gucci, Valentino, and Balenciaga have all infused their collections with color concoctions that are making us crave the bright and daring, even during these last days of winter. The big question is, how do you make these crazy combos actually wearable if you're not walking down a runway? Choose simple silhouettes and easy to wear shapes that don't scream fashion victim. Mix in playful, tonal accessories that keep the look elevated and voilà! You'll be a color wearing master in no time.
VIDEO: Demi Lovato Cover Video: The Fighter
Shop 5 outfit ideas below.