Last-Ditch Summer Looks: The 5 Trends You Have To Try Before Fall

The countdown to fall has begun, but before you start packing away your skin-baring pieces or even think about retiring your beloved cropped tops for the year, bear in mind that technically, two weeks of summer still remain. That’s why we rounded up all of our favorite hot-weather trends, from cut-out tops to bold citrus-hued skirts, and funneled them into five outfits that can serve as inspiration from now until it gets too cold! Click through to see how to put your favorite summer pieces to good use while the sun is still out and the temps are (relatively) hot.

