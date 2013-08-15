Last-Ditch Summer Looks: The 5 Trends You Have To Try Before Fall

The countdown to fall has begun, but before you start packing away your skin-baring pieces or even think about retiring your beloved cropped tops for the year, bear in mind that technically, two weeks of summer still remain. That’s why we rounded up all of our favorite hot-weather trends, from cut-out tops to bold citrus-hued skirts, and funneled them into five outfits that can serve as inspiration from now until it gets too cold! Click through to see how to put your favorite summer pieces to good use while the sun is still out and the temps are (relatively) hot.

Look 1: Crop Top + High-Waisted Shorts

Perfect for: Work, cocktail hour and dinner dates

Shrug on the crisp white linen blazer (a.k.a. the ultimate summer jacket) to spruce up a mint green cropped cami, high-waisted tailored shorts and nude mesh ballet flats. Come dusk, take off the topper to reveal the floral beaded embellishments.

CAMI: Topshop, $72; topshop.com
SHORTS: Sonia by Sonia Rykiel, $368; farfetch.com
BLAZER: Helmut Lang, $460; otteny.com.
FLATS: Forever 21, $20; forever21.com.

LOOK 2: Cut-Out Tee + Flowy Maxi Skirt

Perfect for: Brunch, window-shopping and BBQs

The traditional maxi can be worn all winter long, but this citrus color makes it exclusively for summer. Pair it with a cut-out tee and wedged espadrilles for a breezy (and easy) look.

TOP: Tibi, $265; tibi.com.
MAXI: Dorothy Perkins, $55; dorothyperkins.com. ESPADRILLES: Steven Alan, $119; stevenalan.com.
LOOK 3: Printed Caftan + Neutral Sandals

Perfect for: A walk on the beach, casual dinners and shoreside cocktails

Caftans can be worn on and off the beach-with the right accessories. Cinch the cover-up at the waist with a canvas belt and match it with gladiator sandals. Be sure to wear a slip dress underneath to prevent indecent exposure.

SLIP: Alexander Wang, $103; alexanderwang.com.
CAFTAN: Tallulah amp Hope, $498; boutique1.com.
BELT: Club Monaco, $70; clubmonaco.com.
SANDALS Aldo, $40; aldoshoes.com.
LOOK 4: Sheer Button-down + Bold Skirt

Perfect for: Work, museum visits and picnics

This is an ensemble that encompasses all that is summer: A sheer eyelet knotted sleeveless top, a bright circle skirt and perforated loafers. For more formal occasions, make sure to wear a cami. For anything else, rock a bright lace bandeau.

SUNGLASSES: Electric, $120; electricvisual.com.
TOP: Equipment, $238; eqiupmentfr.com.
SKIRT: Mauro Grifoni, $280; thecorner.com.
SHOES: Adam Tucker Me Too, $90; nordstrom.com.
LOOK 5: Straw Fedora + Strapless Maxi

Perfect for: Your last trip to the beach, movies in the park and brunch

Slip on a maxi for an easy last-minute outfit. Wear it over your suit for a shoreside visit or wear it solo for any outdoor outing. Style it with a straw fedora and woven sandals (the metallic gives it an extra kick).

FEDORA: BCBG Max Azria, 48; bcbg.com.
DRESS: Quiksilver, $60; quicksilver.com.
SANDALS: Loeffler Randall, $123; loefflerrandall.com.

