5 Fashion Designers You Need To Know This Fall

Kevin Sweeney (3); Courtesy Dion Lee
InStyle Staff
Sep 04, 2013 @ 8:50 am

We've got the bug: We're two days post-Labor Day and one day away from New York Fashion Week, so pretty much all we can think about is rebooting our wardrobes for fall. But let's face it: Emerging fashion brands are a dime a dozen. So to help you know which ones are truly worth buzzing about (and adding to your rotation), we evaluated the most recent batch of contenders to find those with true staying power. Check out the names to look for this season as you comb the racks and click-to-buy.

1 of 10 Courtesy Katie Ermilio (2)

Katie Ermilio

What She's Thinking for Fall: Being cleverly narrow-minded. Here recent collection uses only three shades: ice blue, midnight navy, and black. "I love the challenge of bringing to life a strict range of colors," she says. Fans include Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, and Michelle Williams.
2 of 10 Kevin Sweeney (3)

Katie Ermilio's Pieces

Lambskin dress, $3,150; cashmere coat with fox-fur collar, $4,500; satin skirt, $1,750. All pieces available for special order at 212-947-2600.
3 of 10 Courtesy Adeam (2)

Hanako Maeda for Adeam

What She's Thinking for Fall: Fairy tales. Drawing on the musical "Into the Woods," as well as Gerhard Richter's landscape paintings, Maeda imagined "a city girl who wanders into the forest an consumed by the eerie forces of nature." So much for happily ever after. Fans include Shakira and Lady Gaga.
4 of 10 Kevin Sweeney (3)

Hanako Maeda's Pieces

Silk georgette dress with organza overlay, $1,495; 203-966-1764. Silk-wool dress, $1,595; select Saks stores. Embellished wool skirt with organza underlay, $795; 212-664-7999.
5 of 10 Courtesy Ostwald Helgason (2)

Susanne Ostwald and Ingvar Helgason for Ostwald Helgason

What They're Thinking for Fall: "French Symbolist poets with dashes of 'Little Shop of Horrors.'" Translation? Their current muse is a "a preppy college girl with a taste for the morbid." Fans include Rihanna and Solange Knowles.
6 of 10 Kevin Sweeney (3)

Susanne Ostwald and Ingvar Helgason's Pieces

Cotton sweater, $303; Opening Ceremony. Silk Shirt, $693; 617-262-6100. Polyester-blend pants, $743; saks.com
7 of 10 Courtesy Dion Lee (2)

Dion Lee

What He's Thinking for Fall: Not unlike a meteorologist, but definitely unique to a fashion designer, Lee looked at "wind patterns and cyclone imagery" while devising his most recent collection. He also played with texture and "combined rugged Australian outerwear shapes with more decorative lines that spiral the figure." Fans include Kate Bosworth, Charlize Theron, and Emma Watson.
8 of 10 Kevin Sweeney (3)

Dion Lee's Pieces

Silk satin dress with polyester spandex, $1,840; silk top with polyester spandex, $975, and polyester crepe dress with mesh and merino wool, $2,090; dionlee.com.
9 of 10 Courtesy Marissa Webb (2)

Marissa Webb

What She's Thinking for Fall: Tailoring, all thanks to a vintage tiepin and a book on menswear given to her by her brother. While the focus may be on haberdashery with a twist, this collection isn't about channeling dudes. "There's still this contrast of feminine detailing. I mixed in lace accents, delicate embroidery, and playful prints." Fans include Chloe Sevigny and Karolina Kurkova.
10 of 10 Kevin Sweeney (3)

Marissa Webb's Pieces

Shearling shrug, $1.325, and wool-blend coat, $1,250; marissa-webb.com. Wool and silk blouse, $525; barneys. Lambskin-Lycra pants, $1,795; barneys.com.

