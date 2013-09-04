5 Fashion Designers You Need To Know This Fall

We've got the bug: We're two days post-Labor Day and one day away from New York Fashion Week, so pretty much all we can think about is rebooting our wardrobes for fall. But let's face it: Emerging fashion brands are a dime a dozen. So to help you know which ones are truly worth buzzing about (and adding to your rotation), we evaluated the most recent batch of contenders to find those with true staying power. Check out the names to look for this season as you comb the racks and click-to-buy.

