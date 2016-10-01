5 Winning Looks for Every Type of Workout

Show me a workout that isn’t about wardrobe choices, and I’ll show you a baggy cotton T-shirt and your dad’s old gym shorts. How do those hold up during wind sprints? Or in the middle of downward facing dog? Feel free to cinch in that stretched out waistband before answering.

Or you could just skip right to one of the five perfect gym looks below, each one is specially designed to see you through a different fitness routine—without stopping for awkward adjustments—and look damn good in the process. After all, exercise is hard enough on its own. Clothes should never be the reason you slow down. Scroll down to gear up!