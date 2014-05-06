23 Outfits in 22 Minutes: Get the Scoop on The Mindy Project's Finale Looks

Jennifer Davis
May 06, 2014 @ 4:21 pm

Will Mindy Lahiri (Mindy Kaling) and Danny Castellano (Chris Messina) get back together on the season finale of  The Mindy Project tonight? We’re not sure, but here’s what we do know: The episode will be jam-packed with fabulous outfits courtesy of the show’s costume designer Salvador Perez. Exactly how many? A whopping 23 looks in just 22 minutes to be precise. Talk about a whirlwind.

“It was crazy!” says Perez, who worked with Kaling on narrowing down all of their favorite looks. “It’s been a designer's dream working with an executive producer and actress who loves fashion. She has a great vision, and she’s a risk-taker.” The pair's collaboration consistently delivers fearless color and pattern pairings—especially on tonight’s episode.

“To me color evokes a mood,” explains Perez. The finale is supposed to be a "bright, happy time, so we [decided] to do a kaleidoscope of color.” From lemon yellow to deep emerald, Perez dresses Kaling in a rainbow of hues for the montage sequence, and while the bold color choices are the trademark feature of the character's style, Perez uses her penchant for bright hues strategically. “You have to make [each] look drastically different so the audience gets that time has passed,” he explains.

The costumes are not just about color. Perez works tirelessly to make sure that each outfit fits Kaling to perfection. "The fit of clothes is the most important thing,” says Perez. “When something fits you properly it’s going to look a thousand times better." No wonder we're so envious of her outfits!

Take a closer look at Kaling and Perez's favorite looks from tonight's finale, plus see a few of his favorite fashion moments from season 2 in the gallery. And be sure sure to catch the finale of The Mindy Project tonight at 9:30/8:30c.

Still have a few questions you'd like to ask Perez about The Mindy Project style? He'll be live Tweeting during tonight's show. Follow him at @MrSalPerez.

 

Mindy's Standout Yellow Trench

"Mindy has the ability to wear a bright yellow that would [probably] look ridiculous on anyone else, but she looks elegant," says costume designer Salavador Perez. Case in point: This highlighter yellow DKNY trench coat she wears in the finale.

Salvador Perez's Favorite Finale Look

"My favorite outfit is the final look of the episode," Perez tells InStyle.com. "I had this idea to do men's tailoring, but with women's fabric," he says. Which is why he decided to custom make the vest, skirt, and tie. "We're always striving to do custom-made on the show. It's so satisfying to have a vision and see it come together."

Mindy Kaling's Favorite Finale Look

For this look, Perez paired a simple baseball tee with one of his custom-made embellished skirts. "This was Mindy's favorite," he says. "She loved the juxtaposition of the pieces."

Mindy Lahiri's Camera-Ready Look from Episode 9

When Kaling's character had to make a TV appearance, Perez successfully proved that mixing patterns can look great on screen. "This look was supposed to be very editorial," he says. "The looks on the show may seem over the top for the real world, but they come through so well."

Mindy's Rockstar Look from Episode 7

"This look was striking," says Perez. "Mindy has very refined taste, but we went out of the box for this look." Instead of classic black leather jacket, he pairs her jazzy beaded skirt with a camel topper. "She looked like a rockstar. It's such a striking outfit."

