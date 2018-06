1 of 8 Imaxtree; Corbis; WireImage; Perry Hagopian

Dana's $4000 Budget

"I went through a crazy-prints phase, but now I’m looking for really good black-and-white classics that are well-cut."



My Fall Inspirations

1. "London Fashion Week is very cool. The street style is amazing, and so is the London Eye Ferris wheel, which looks all lit up at night."

2. "Jason Wu does an extraordinary job of producing an exquisitely feminine collection that still has modern elements."

3. "My MO for dressing is to find simple pieces that fit well. Lauren Hutton’s look is a perfect example of this type of minimalism."



-Dana Avidan-Cohn, Senior Market Editor