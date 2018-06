1 of 16 Time Inc Digital Studio (2); iMaxTree; Alamy

The $4,000 Budget

I think it's easier to experiment with trends in the spring than it is in the fall. I have more fun with my purchases and am more daring.



From top to bottom:

Valentino is always one of my favorite collections. The lace, embroidery, and other feminine details are so me.



I love Indian culture-the saris, jewelry, music, food-and the vibrant hues in the artwork, as shown in Historic India.



I'm obsessed with Charlotte Rampling and her style at every age. She's as cool and chic here in 1971 as she is now.



-Erin Sumwalt, Market Director