The $4000 Budget

My Spring Inspirations

I'm going modern with solids, as opposed to the fussy look of prints. I'm a new mom, so in the morning I want simple, flattering items.



From top to bottom:

One of my favorite shows was 3.1 Phillip Lim. The pastel combos on his runway felt so new-such a pretty trend.



I have loved Audrey Tautou ever since I saw her in Amélie 11 years ago. Her style is classic French: minimal yet ultrafeminine.



The Spanish island of Formentera, in the Mediterranean, is like Ibiza but more relaxed.



-Dana Avidan-Cohn, Market Editor