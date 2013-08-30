The $400 Budget

Aug 30, 2013 @ 12:36 pm
Sarah's $400 Budget
"The trends that resonated with me had a bit of the masculine about them: oversize proportions, meanswear tailoring."

My Fall Inspirations
1. "The Marc Jacobs show was one of the more dramatic moments of Fall Fashion Week. It was lit by a giant orb suspended over the runway, like the sun"
2. "One of my favorite collections was Valentino. The outfit looks regal, but because it?s short it's young and fun."
3. "Eddie Borgo was inspired by Cleopatra. This necklace has that historical reference but looks vaguely futuristic."

?Sarah Conly, Market Editor
Aéropostale
"I'm really into the quilting on this jacket. It's a new spin."

Faux-leather jacket, $50, Aéropostale; aeropostale.com.
American Eagle Outfitters
"The angular detailing down the front of these jeans will make anyone appear slimmer.?

Denim jeans, $60, American Eagle Outfitters; ae.com.
Topshop
"Texture reigns this season. A fuzzy cropped sweater is especially on point."

Acrylic-nylon sweater, Topshop, $68; topshop.com.
Jeweliq
"I love juxtaposing clean, modern accents, like this cuff, with ultra feminine clothing."

Acrylic and gold-toned cuff, Jeweliq, $22; jeweliq.com.
