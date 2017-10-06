20 Fabulous Engagement Rings That Are Major Statement Pieces

Alexis Bennett and Marion Fasel
Oct 06, 2017

Love is in the air!

When the world’s most committed bachelor decided to settle down by proposing to Amal Alamuddin, he did so like a gentleman--on bended knee, complete with a glamorous old Hollywood style engagement ring. The design, featuring an approximately 7-carat emerald-cut diamond flanked by two tapered baguettes, is the same style Grace Kelly received from Prince Rainer of Monaco in 1956.

The couple, of course, is not alone in the romance and beautiful ring arena. The unique vintage Cartier diamond, sapphire and gold ring spotted on Mary Kate Olsen’s all-important finger revealed she was engaged to Olivier Sarkozy. And the wedding extravaganza in France, where Kanye gave Kim a band to wear with her flawless Lorraine Schwartz 15-carat stunner.

No cookie cutter brides here. This trio of bold beauties inspired us to assemble 20 fabulous engagement rings for brides seeking individual looks and sensational statement pieces. Since Clooney has changed his tune from Mr. Non-committal to the “Wedding March,” it is quite possible millions of men are rethinking serious romance. Pick your favorite now, just in case.

Zydo Mosaic Emerald-Cut Illusion Diamond Halo Ring

John Hardy Classic Chain Diamond, Prasiolite & Sterling Silver Ring

Kwiat Vintage Flower Diamond Ring

David Yurman Albion Ring with Semiprecious Stone and Diamonds

Lafonn Lassaire Band

Bloomingdale's Sapphire with Diamond Halo Ring in 14K White Gold

Macy's Diamond Engagement Ring in 14k White Gold

Nadri 3-Stone Cubic Zirconia Ring

Armenta New World Diamond & Turquoise Ring

Tiffany & Co. Soleste Pear

Pandora Sterling Silver & Cubic Zirconia Floral Fancy

Bony Levy Stackable Diamond Ring

Pomellato Nudo 18-karat rose gold diamond ring

Meira T Pavé Diamond, White Topaz & 14K White Gold Ring

Monica Vinader Siren Small Pavé Diamond Stacking Ring

Mikimoto Morning Dew 8mm Cultured Pearl, Diamond & 18K White Gold Ring

Zoë Chicco Diamond Bezel Ring

Poppy Finch Skinny Stone Sapphire & Diamond Ring

Macy's Diamond Quad Cluster Halo Engagement Ring

TIFFANY & CO. SCHLUMBERGER ROPE RING

