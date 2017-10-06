20 Fabulous Engagement Rings That Are Major Statement Pieces

Love is in the air!

When the world’s most committed bachelor decided to settle down by proposing to Amal Alamuddin, he did so like a gentleman--on bended knee, complete with a glamorous old Hollywood style engagement ring. The design, featuring an approximately 7-carat emerald-cut diamond flanked by two tapered baguettes, is the same style Grace Kelly received from Prince Rainer of Monaco in 1956.

The couple, of course, is not alone in the romance and beautiful ring arena. The unique vintage Cartier diamond, sapphire and gold ring spotted on Mary Kate Olsen’s all-important finger revealed she was engaged to Olivier Sarkozy. And the wedding extravaganza in France, where Kanye gave Kim a band to wear with her flawless Lorraine Schwartz 15-carat stunner.

No cookie cutter brides here. This trio of bold beauties inspired us to assemble 20 fabulous engagement rings for brides seeking individual looks and sensational statement pieces. Since Clooney has changed his tune from Mr. Non-committal to the “Wedding March,” it is quite possible millions of men are rethinking serious romance. Pick your favorite now, just in case.