Already In Your Closet: 4 Ways to Wear Your Colorful Puffer Vest

Andrea Cheng
Nov 21, 2013 @ 1:55 pm

Puffer vests are generally overlooked and underappreciated in many respects, earning a bad rap in the winter apparel arena for their shapeless (read: less than flattering) marshmallow-like silhouette and their ambiguous functionality that oftentimes elicit strong styling confusion: What about the arms?! Yet, there is a way to wear the padded piece in public without overheating or feeling under-dressed—and look good doing it. We took one quilted J. Crew puffer vest in deep riviera ($120; jcrew.com) and integrated it into four different looks that work for various occasions, from the office to the gym. No longer will your neglected puffer lurk in the depths of your closet. Here's to giving the cushiony gilet a second chance (or in this case, four) when cold weather strikes. From layering it over knits and under coats, see all the different ways to style a vest.

To the Office

Sweater: Joie, $218; joie.com
Pencil Skirt: Mango, $50; mango.com
Vest: J. Crew, $120; jcrew.com
Belt: Zadig amp Voltaire, $210; zadig-et-voltaire.com
Boots: Vince, $475; vince.com
To the Gym

Hoodie: Athleta, $89; athleta.gap.com
Leggings: Adidas x Stella McCartney, $100; adidas.com
Vest: J. Crew, $120; jcrew.com
Headband: Prana, $10; rei.com
Sneakers: Nike, $130; footlocker.com

To a Casual Get-Together

Top: Joe Fresh, $19; joefresh.com
Pants: Zara, $80; zara.com
Vest: J. Crew, $120; jcrew.com
Fur Jacket: HampM, $70; hm.com
Slipper Loafers: Rebecca Minkoff, $225; rebeccaminkoff.com
To an Evening Event

Blouse: Zara, $80; zara.com
Necklace: Tova, $68; anthropologie.com
Pants: Stella McCartney, $760; net-a-porter.com
Vest: J. Crew, $120; jcrew.com
Coat: Reiss, $555; reiss.com
Pumps: Aldo, $90; aldoshoes.com

