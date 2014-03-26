4 Unique Colors to Wear With the Vibrant Shade of Poppy

Kelsey Glein
Mar 26, 2014

Get to know: Poppy

Color description: A vibrant spring ready hue, this orange-infused red is happy and universally flattering.

Runway inspiration: Monique Lhuillier

Pair the shade with: 1) Fuchsia; the equally peppy shade makes for an unexpected and modern twist, 2) Salmon; the muted color acts as a neutral to tone down your ensemble, 3) Chocolate; the deeper shade offsets the brightness, and 4) Lime; due to its eye-catching nature, this combo is considered a wild-card pairing—wear both together for an unforgettable look.

Avoid: Orange; a clear distinction between shades needs to be created, and poppy will seem less exciting when paired with such a similar color.

Ready to amp up your wardrobe with poppy? Click through our gallery to see outfit pairing ideas for each color combo.

Poppy + Fuchsia

Shirt: Equipment, $188; equipmentfr.com
Skirt: Alexander McQueen, $630; net-a-porter.com
Poppy + Salmon

Flats: J. Crew, $135; jcrew.com
Pants: Topshop, $80; topshop.com
Poppy + Chocolate

Jumpsuit: By Malene Birger, $295; net-a-porter.com
Bracelet: Tory Burch, $95; toryburch.com
Poppy + Lime

Dress: Zara, $80; zara.com
Clutch: Diane von Furstenberg, $275; saksfifthavenue.com

