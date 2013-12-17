Get to Know Midnight Blue. Here are 4 Colors to Wear With The Bold Shade

Get to know: Midnight

Color description: One of the bolder shades of spring 2014—an inky blue-black that looks fresher than pure jet.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Runway inspiration: Acne Studios

Pair the shade with: 1) Taxicab Yellow; the sunny hue offsets its moodier counterpart, 2) White; the pure non-color is effortlessly elegant and has proven to contrast nicely, 3) Lilac; the light floral purple softens the darkness, and 4) Kelly Green; thanks to its unapologetic bright nature, the duo is considered a wild-card pairing—wear both together to stand out from the crowd.

Avoid: True black. Midnight blue pitted against black will create a wall of darkness, weighing your whole look down.