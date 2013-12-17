Get to Know Midnight Blue. Here are 4 Colors to Wear With The Bold Shade

Andrea Cheng
Dec 17, 2013

Get to know: Midnight

Color description: One of the bolder shades of spring 2014—an inky blue-black that looks fresher than pure jet.

Runway inspiration: Acne Studios

Pair the shade with: 1) Taxicab Yellow; the sunny hue offsets its moodier counterpart, 2) White; the pure non-color is effortlessly elegant and has proven to contrast nicely, 3) Lilac; the light floral purple softens the darkness, and 4) Kelly Green; thanks to its unapologetic bright nature, the duo is considered a wild-card pairing—wear both together to stand out from the crowd.

Avoid: True black. Midnight blue pitted against black will create a wall of darkness, weighing your whole look down.

Midnight + Taxicab Yellow

Sweater: Peter Jensen, $241; lagarconne.com
Skirt: M Missoni, $281; theoutnet.com
Midnight + White

Dress: Tory Burch, $450; toryburch.com
Coat: River Island, $180; riverisland.com
Midnight + Lilac

Pants: Zara, $80; zara.com
Pumps: Sophia Webster, $395; saksfifthavenue.com
Midnight + Kelly Green

Button-down: The Row, $690; lagarconne.com
Sweater: Anne Klein, $89; lordandtaylor.com

