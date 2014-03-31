Orange You Glad? 4 Shades to Wear With the Punchy Color of Mandarin

ImaxTree, Courtesy (2)
Kelsey Glein
Mar 31, 2014 @ 2:02 pm

Get to know: Mandarin

Color description: A punchy shade with high impact that can work for any skin tone when paired with the right beauty products.

Runway inspiration: Carolina Herrera

Pair the shade with: 1) Sand; the soft color acts as a starting point for your ensemble, 2) Navy; this new neutral really brings out the brightness in the hue, 3) Army green; the deeper shade offsets the brightness, and 4) Purple; because of its doubly vibrant punch, this duo is definitely a wild-card pairing—wear the shades together for a notice-me moment.

Avoid: Chocolate; injecting brown into the mix will make your outfit seem bland and less now.

Ready to go bold in your wardrobe with mandarin? Click through our gallery to see outfit pairing ideas for each color combo.

1 of 4 Time Inc Photo Studio (2); Courtesy Photo (2)

Mandarin + Sand

Skirt: HampM, $99; hm.com
Top: Tibi, $275; net-a-porter.com
Advertisement
2 of 4 Time Inc Photo Studio (2); Courtesy Photo (2)

Mandarin + Navy

Dress: Alice + Olivia, $330; aliceandolivia.com
Pump: Calvin Klein, $119; zappos.com
3 of 4 Time Inc Photo Studio (2); Courtesy Photo (2)

Mandarin + Army Green

Jacket: Zara, $60; zara.com
Dress: M Missoni, $695; net-a-porter.com
Advertisement
4 of 4 Time Inc Photo Studio (2); Courtesy Photo (2)

Mandarin + Purple

Blazer: Sandro, $570; bloomingdales.com
Necklace: Kate Spade Saturday, $50; saturday.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!