Orange You Glad? 4 Shades to Wear With the Punchy Color of Mandarin

Get to know: Mandarin

Color description: A punchy shade with high impact that can work for any skin tone when paired with the right beauty products.

Runway inspiration: Carolina Herrera

Pair the shade with: 1) Sand; the soft color acts as a starting point for your ensemble, 2) Navy; this new neutral really brings out the brightness in the hue, 3) Army green; the deeper shade offsets the brightness, and 4) Purple; because of its doubly vibrant punch, this duo is definitely a wild-card pairing—wear the shades together for a notice-me moment.

Avoid: Chocolate; injecting brown into the mix will make your outfit seem bland and less now.

Ready to go bold in your wardrobe with mandarin? Click through our gallery to see outfit pairing ideas for each color combo.