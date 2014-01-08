Color Obsession: Here's the Shade We Currently Can't Get Enough of, and 4 Bold Pairings to Wear With it

Imaxtree, Time Life Digital Studio (5), Courtesy (2)
Andrea Cheng
Jan 08, 2014 @ 8:45 am

Get to know: Jade

Color description: A wearable color hybrid that swings between blues or greens depending on what you partner with it.

Runway inspiration: Max Mara

Pair the shade with: 1) Spruce; the deeper forest-green shade can help break up monochromaticism without dipping into an entirely new color family, 2) Navy; not as harsh as black, navy is a safe neutral that won't weigh it down, 3) Chalk; another neutral that has a brightening effect, and 4) Eggplant; a wild-card pairing that is as equally complex as jade. Pit the two together for an unlikely (but interesting!) union.

Avoid: Loud, standout shades. Siren-red or persimmon can look unintentionally festive as they both compete for attention, which can diminish jade's luster and appeal.

1 of 4 Courtesy (2)

Jade + Spruce

Dress: Michael Kors, $921; yoox.com
Bag: 3.1 Phillip Lim, $650; shopbop.com
2 of 4 Courtesy (2)

Jade + Navy

Sweater: Uniqlo, $60; uniqlo.com
Pants: River Island, $60; riverisland.com
3 of 4 Courtesy (2)

Jade + Chalk

Coat: Lupatelli, $138; yoox.com
Scarf: Marciano, $25; guessbymarciano.com
4 of 4 Courtesy (2)

Jade + Eggplant

Sweater: Rag amp Bone, $200; rag-bone.com
Skirt: Whistles, $249; whistles.co.uk

