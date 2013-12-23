Ice, Ice Baby: Here are 4 Fabulous Color Combinations to Wear With This Frosty Shade of Blue

Imaxtree, Courtesy (3)
Get to know: Ice Blue
Color description: Pale yet captivating, this seasonless frosty blue is a refreshing take on signature pastels.
Runway inspiration: Burberry Prorsum
Pair the shade with: 1) Aqua, the minty color plays well with the equally-creamy shade, 2) Coral; this punchy hue makes for an unexpected pairing and is sure to add interest to your frosty look, 3) Powder Pink; this no-brainer combo creates a dreamy color palette, and 4) Emerald; the deep moody hue makes this mix a wild-card pairing, try both together for a bold and sophisticated balance.
Avoid: Brights. You either want to pair this color with pastel, punchy, or deep colors. Playing with brights can steal ice blue's spotlight and make for an overly preppy clash.