Ice, Ice Baby: Here are 4 Fabulous Color Combinations to Wear With This Frosty Shade of Blue

Get to know: Ice Blue

Color description: Pale yet captivating, this seasonless frosty blue is a refreshing take on signature pastels.

Runway inspiration: Burberry Prorsum

Pair the shade with: 1) Aqua, the minty color plays well with the equally-creamy shade, 2) Coral; this punchy hue makes for an unexpected pairing and is sure to add interest to your frosty look, 3) Powder Pink; this no-brainer combo creates a dreamy color palette, and 4) Emerald; the deep moody hue makes this mix a wild-card pairing, try both together for a bold and sophisticated balance.

Avoid: Brights. You either want to pair this color with pastel, punchy, or deep colors. Playing with brights can steal ice blue's spotlight and make for an overly preppy clash.

1 of 4 Courtesy (3)

Ice Blue + Aqua

Coat: Topshop, $250; topshop.com.
Scarf: Dorothy Perkins, $17; dorothyperkins.com.
Gloves: Accessorize, $43; accessorize.com.
2 of 4 Courtesy (2)

Ice Blue + Coral

Blouse: Zara, $60; zara.com.
Necklace: Blu Bijoux, $32; maxandchloe.com.
3 of 4 Courtesy (3)

Ice Blue + Emerald

Pants: River Island, $60; riverisland.com.
Belt: Black amp Brown, $64; asos.com.
Pumps: Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet, $195; aliceandolivia.com.
4 of 4 Courtesy (2)

Ice Blue + Powder Pink

Dress: J Brand, $298; jbrandjeans.com.
Shoes: J.Crew, $180; jcrew.com.

