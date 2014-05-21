4 Must-Try Looks for a Fashionable Memorial Day Weekend

Long weekends are far and few between, which means it's in your best interest to make the most of your bonus day, whether that's penciling in a weekend getaway, museum-hopping around the city, or clocking in some extra time at the beach.

To help minimize time spent indoors making decisions, we pieced together four outfits that work for any of the aforementioned activities. If you're aiming to take advantage of slashed prices at various Memorial Day weekend sales, swap stilettos for comfortable soles and , while you're at it, take on the flirty skirt trend with metallic pleats. As for the bag, downsize your carryall for a cross-body baby bag for a hands-free (not to mention, completely adorable) option (all pictured above).

Don't waste another second and click ahead to see the four looks that you can wear this weekend.