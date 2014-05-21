4 Must-Try Looks for a Fashionable Memorial Day Weekend

Courtesy Photo (4)
Andrea Cheng
May 21, 2014

Long weekends are far and few between, which means it's in your best interest to make the most of your bonus day, whether that's penciling in a weekend getaway, museum-hopping around the city, or clocking in some extra time at the beach.

To help minimize time spent indoors making decisions, we pieced together four outfits that work for any of the aforementioned activities. If you're aiming to take advantage of slashed prices at various Memorial Day weekend sales, swap stilettos for comfortable soles and , while you're at it, take on the flirty skirt trend with metallic pleats. As for the bag, downsize your carryall for a cross-body baby bag for a hands-free (not to mention, completely adorable) option (all pictured above).

Don't waste another second and click ahead to see the four looks that you can wear this weekend.

For the City

Hit the shops or the museums with this breezy ensemble that fuses two trends (crop top and pleats) with one look. Grab a hands-free option for your bag, and slip on comfortable soles for a blister-free day. Shop the look below:
Crop top: Mango, $40; mango.com
Skirt: HampM, $50; hm.com
Bag: Loeffler Randall, $295; loefflerrandall.com
Shoes: Superga, $84; superga.co.uk
For the Beach

Soak up the sun with a playful printed two-piece and a colorful cover-up. Layer stripes on stripes for the newest way to mix prints. Shop the look below:
Bikini top: Giejo, $112; shopgiejo.com
Bikini bottom: Giejo, $95; shopgiejo.com
Cover up: Lemlem, $200; lemlem.com
Shorts: American Eagle, $40; ae.com
Tote: Banana Republic, $80; bananarepublic.com
Sandals: Whistles, $225; whistles.co.uk
For a Picnic

Spend a day grilling at a BBQ or picnicking at the park in a flirty playsuit. If there are unexpected cool breezes, bring a classic denim jacket to help you weather the elements. Shop the look below:
Hat: Babaton, $65; aritzia.com
Playsuit: Zimmermann, $395; zimmermannwear.com
Jacket: Madewell, $118; madewell.com
Tote: Boden, $228; bodenusa.com
Wedges: Club Monaco, $199; clubmonaco.com
For Traveling

If you have an out-of-town excursion planned, mix comfort and style with graphic floral print trousers, a sporty sweatshirt (perfect for too-cold airplane temps), and easy slip-on d'Orsay flats. Shop the look below:
Scarf: Club Monaco, $90; clubmonaco.com
Sweatshirt: J. Crew, $60; jcrew.com
Pants: Zara, $80; zara.com
Flats: Chinese Laundry, $60; chineselaundry.com
Weekender: Kate Spade Saturday, $180; saturday.com

