4 E-Blasts Worth Opening

InStyle.com
Mar 25, 2014 @ 4:35 pm
Piperlime
piperlime.com
This Gap Inc.–run e-store’s newsletter has turned into one of the most reliable sources of must-have trends, exclusive offerings, and styling advice.
TheSkimm
theskimm.com
Heat up your options for dinner conversation: This daily bulletin condenses need-to-know news into a single spread of easy-to-digest write-ups.
Of a Kind's 10 Things
Of a Kind's 10 Things
ofakind.com
The founders of this indie-focused e-commerce site send out a weekly list of 10 of their favorite?and under the radar? bits, from fashion and food to TV.
InStyle
instyle.com
Be the first to see star styles and get smart tips on fashion and beauty from our editors. Bonus: exclusive promos and special offers sent straight to your in-box.
