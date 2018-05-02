16 Dresses For All Your Festive (And Potentially Sweaty) Summer Events

Summer is here and therefore, so is the need for easy to throw on chic dresses that won't leave you itching and sweating through August. From maxi dresses to short sheaths, you'll love these light-weight pieces on a hot day when you're still attempting to look put together. For an evening event, we've selected LBDs and special occasion dresses that are sure to impress. Graduation parties and bridal showers are also prevalent this time of year. We suggest picking a frock that errs on the side of demure. But that's not to say you can't have fun! Go for a celebratory look by adding a splash of color with a fun floral dress or embrace the latest trends like color blocking or stripes. We've also got you covered for the Fourth of July with classic red, white and blue dresses that are both festive and fun. And don't forget to accessorize your look with a great pair of sandals, an amazing bag and some sparkling jewelry!

