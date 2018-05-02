16 Dresses For All Your Festive (And Potentially Sweaty) Summer Events

Photo Illustration. Photo: Courtesy
InStyle Staff (Text) and Kristina Rutkowski (Market)
May 02, 2018 @ 12:45 pm

Summer is here and therefore, so is the need for easy to throw on chic dresses that won't leave you itching and sweating through August. From maxi dresses to short sheaths, you'll love these light-weight pieces on a hot day when you're still attempting to look put together. For an evening event, we've selected LBDs and special occasion dresses that are sure to impress. Graduation parties and bridal showers are also prevalent this time of year. We suggest picking a frock that errs on the side of demure. But that's not to say you can't have fun! Go for a celebratory look by adding a splash of color with a fun floral dress or embrace the latest trends like color blocking or stripes. We've also got you covered for the Fourth of July with classic red, white and blue dresses that are both festive and fun. And don't forget to accessorize your look with a great pair of sandals, an amazing bag and some sparkling jewelry!

1 of 16 Courtesy

PRINTED MIDI DRESS

Boden $150 SHOP NOW
2 of 16 Courtesy

IKAT DOT TIE STRAP DRESS

Loft $80 SHOP NOW
3 of 16 Courtesy

FLORAL PRINT MINI DRESS

Self Portrait $460 SHOP NOW
4 of 16 Courtesy

GINGHAM OFF THE SHOULDER MIDI DRESS

Ann Taylor $149 SHOP NOW
5 of 16 Courtesy

LACE MIDI DRESS

& Other Stories $175 SHOP NOW
6 of 16 Courtesy

PINEAPPLE OFF THE SHOULDER DRESS

Kate Spade $248 SHOP NOW
7 of 16 Courtesy

FLORAL PRINT WRAP DRESS

Ganni $170 SHOP NOW
8 of 16 Courtesy

STRIPED DRESS

LK Bennett $475 SHOP NOW
9 of 16 Courtesy

COTTON FOLK DRESS

French Connection $228 SHOP NOW
10 of 16 Courtesy

PLEATED MINI DRESS

Ramy Brook $445 SHOP NOW
11 of 16 Courtesy

GINGHAM FIT & FLARE DRESS

Gal Meets Glam Collection $138 SHOP NOW
12 of 16 Courtesy

STRAPLESS TIE-FRONT DRESS

J. Crew $168 SHOP NOW
13 of 16 Courtesy

BELTED SHIRT DRESS

Mango $70 SHOP NOW
14 of 16 Courtesy

EYELET TIERED MIDI DRESS

Madewell $140 (originally $168) SHOP NOW
15 of 16 Courtesy

FLORAL MAXI DRESS

ASOS $103 SHOP NOW
16 of 16 Courtesy

POLKA DOT WRAP-FRONT DRESS

H&M $30 SHOP NOW

