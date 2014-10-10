Shop the 35 Best Ankle Boots Around (And At Every Heel Height)

Pumpkin spice lattes and crunchy autumnal leaves aside, there's nothing that's more quintessentially "fall" than the perfect pair of ankle boots. With that as our mission, we kicked our best bootie search into high gear and curated a list of finds that run the looks gamut, from tough biker to clean and minimalist.

We unearthed Western-inspired ankle boots in distressed suede and ombré nubuck, treaded the animal print trend with leopard and python, and considered special detailing like micro-fine studs, multiple straps, and double (triple, quadruple) buckles. Best of all, we grouped them by heel height, from comfortably low (at around one inch) to reasonably mid (at around two inches) to teetering, sky-high heels (at around three inches).

Whether you're looking for a pair that can stand up to serious stomping or ones that can deliver a generous boost in height, we've got you covered.

